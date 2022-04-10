I-94 St. Michael to Albertville road construction begins this summer

Crews completed work on I-94 from Maple Grove to Rogers and from Hasty to Clearwater last year. They return for the final year to complete work on I-94 from St. Michael to Albertville and from Monticello to Hasty. Plan ahead and give yourself additional time to get to your destination.
Last year, crews completed most of the work on I-94 from St. Michael to Albertville. This year, they will return to wrap up work on the southbound side of the Hwy. 241 bridge, repair barrier and clean up other work areas along I-94.
Motorists can plan on intermittent lane closures at off-peak hours on I-94 in each direction from Hwy. 241 in St. Michael to Wright County Road 19 in Albertville. Lane closures will continue through mid-June.
Make sure to slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert for work zones constantly change. Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment. Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300. Minimize distractions behind the wheel and be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Other construction
This year from mid April to late July there will also be construction from Monticello to Hasty on highway I-94. There will construct a lane on eastbound I-94 from Wright County Road 8 in Hasty to Hwy. 25 in Monticello. When complete in mid-August, there will be a total of three lanes each way.
The I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project will include adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in mid-August 2022, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business and less vehicle congestion.
