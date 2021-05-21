Corcoran
On May 3, deputy responded to the 20000 block of County Road 10 to assist Corcoran Police with a dead on arrival report. Deputy assisted in gathering family information.
On May 3, deputy responded to the intersection of County Roads 30 and 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a personal injury accident. Both vehicles were disabled and had airbag deployment. Drivers claimed to be wearing seatbelts. Deputy collected driver license and insurance info for Corcoran Police. Burda’s Towing towed both vehicles.
On May 8, deputies responded to the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road to assist Corcoran Police with a trespassing complaint. Deputies checked property and turned complaint over to management.
On May 9, deputy responded to the 10400 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with a medical call. Female refused medical service.
Greenfield
On May 4, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Queen Street for a medical call. Adult female family member identified adult male patient. North Memorial paramedics determined that the patient should be transported via air care to North Memorial hospital.
On May 6, deputy responded to the intersection of Lake Sarah Drive South and Dogwood Street for a property damage accident involving two vehicles. Deputy gathered information on both drivers and vehicles. No injuries were reported.
On May 11, deputy responded to the 6900 block of Belle Street for a medical call. Deputy found an adult female who stated that she wanted to go to the hospital to get help. Deputy assisted patient out to ambulance. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital.
On May 15, deputy responded to the 5700 block of Rebecca Park Trail for a report of an unwanted party who attempted to gain entrance into a residence. Subject was located in a vehicle next to the residence and taken into custody. Deputy spoke to residents, and it was determined that subject has stayed at residence on and off numerous times. Subject was removed from the residence for trespassing and transported to trailer park in Rockford.
On May 15, deputy responded to the 6700 block of Sioux Trail for a report of a stray dog in the area. Reporting party was concerned that the dog would come onto his property and hurt one of his animals. He stated that the dog would be “dead” if it came on his property and hurt his dog or his chickens. Deputy spoke with him at his residence to make sure that this wasn’t a neighbor dispute of some sort. Reporting party stated he does not know the dog or its owners. Deputy searched for the dog and was unable to locate it.
Hanover
On May 8, deputy responded to an address in the 5000 block of 109th Avenue for report that two vehicles hit a deer. Deer was struck by one vehicle then the second vehicle. County shops were contacted through Dispatch to pick up deer.
Rockford
On May 6, deputy responded to the 8000 block of County Road 50 for a welfare check. One adult female driver subsequently was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail for third degree driving while intoxicated. Report was sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On May 7, deputy responded to the intersection of Kola Street and Rebecca Park for a complaint that a hit deer was blocking traffic involving two vehicles. Both drivers were uninjured. Hennepin County Shops was contacted to pick up deer.
On May 7, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a reported domestic dispute. Deputy spoke with both parties and determined that no crime had occurred.
On May 9, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a hit and run accident. Registered owner witnessed the suspect vehicle backing into her vehicle and driving away. License plate number of suspect vehicle was unknown at the time of the report. Reporting party and witnesses believe suspect lives next door but do not know her name.
On May 11, deputy responded to the 6400 block of County Road 10 for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputy obtained information on the dispute and located suspect. Deputy arrested suspect and transported to jail. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
On May 14, deputy responded to the 6400 block of County Road 10 for a report of a domestic related disturbance. Adult male was arrested for violating conditions of his release on a pending domestic abuse case with Hennepin County. Arrestee was not cooperative during arrest, and force was used to take him into custody. Arrestee was transported to the Hennepin County Jail for booking. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
Rogers
On May 4, deputy responded to the intersection of 141st Avenue and Willandale to assist Rogers Police with traffic while officers cleared debris off the road.
On May 9, deputy responded to the 8000 block of Foxtail Lane to assist Rogers Police with search of residence after a duress alarm. Deputy entered through the garage after Rogers Police obtained the garage code. Deputy did not find anyone during the search of the residence.
On May 10, deputies responded to the 27100 block of Paragon Drive to assist Rogers Fire Department with a hit gas line. Deputy assisted with traffic control. Deputy cleared after scene was under control and no assistance was needed.
On May 11, deputies responded to the 21400 block of South Diamond Lake Road to assist in attempting to locate a vehicle that had fled from Edina Police. Vehicle was located in Rogers. Rogers Police took male into custody. Deputy assisted in transporting the arrested party to meet Edina Police and transfer custody.
