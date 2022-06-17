- Deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a property damage accident. Deputy arrived, checked for injuries, and gathered vehicle and driver information for Corcoran PD. No injuries, truck bumped a sedan at a stop sign at slow speed. Deputy provided extra officer presence until both vehicles cleared the scene.
Greenfield
Monday, June 6
- Deputy responded to Lake Sarah Dog Park to assist Three Rivers Police with a report of shots heard near Lake Rebecca Dog Park. Shots were found to be coming from a residence in Greenfield. Caller stated they were in the dog park and could hear shots coming from the area of Highway 55. Deputy located the shots coming from 7450 Highway 55. Deputy found two males shooting handguns at the residence. Handguns were being shot in a safe direction with a backstop. Deputy verbally identified one male.
Friday, June 10
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7600 block of 69th Avenue for a theft report. Owner reported damage to eight air conditioners and theft of copper piping. This occurred sometime between June 4 and 10.
Rockford
Monday, June 6
- Deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a damage to property report. Deputy met with homeowner who stated her trailer house had been hit with eggs on Friday June 3th at approximately 2300 hours. She stated she did not notice the damage until the morning of June 4th. No known suspects. Vinyl siding of the trailer was damaged.
Friday, June 10
- Deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 for a theft report. Victim reported that a trolling motor was stolen from his boat sometime between 06/08/22 and 06/10/22. His boat was located in his yard.
Rogers
Sunday, June 12
- Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 101 and Interstate 94 to assist Rogers Police with scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident. Deputies assisted with scene safety and gathering initial information for Rodgers Police Department.
