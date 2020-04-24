At its April 7 meeting, the Hanover City Council approved an extension to the recording date for the final plat of Rivertown Villas of Hanover, a housing development under construction east of River Road NE and south of 8th Street NE.
The original recording date was set for March 31, but after grading was underway, the developer requested an extension of the recording date to July 31, which the council agreed to.
The extension does not alter any other agreement or conditions previously approved relating to the project.
“It’s a simple amendment; nothing changes from the project plan itself,” City Administrator Brian Hagen said. “It’s just the timing that’s changing.”
Like many councils and similar bodies throughout the country, the Hanover council now meets via Zoom.
Persons wishing to attend these distance meetings can follow the Zoom link that can be found through the council’s page at hanovermn.org, or they can access an audio-only version via phone by calling a number provided by Zoom, which is also listed on the council website in advance of each meeting.
Those wishing to make public comment at any meeting are asked to send their comments via email in advance to brianh@ci.hanover.mn.us and jackieh@ci.hanover.mn.us.
