Between making houses a home and providing assistance to the aging population, local organization Great River Faith in Action has officially been serving the area for 18 years. This Becker-based nonprofit serves the elderly and struggling families across the region, including St. Michael and Albertville. Whether they help out by taking residents to their doctor’s appointments, doing the heavy lifting for housekeeping and yard work projects, or providing new and gently used furniture to those leaving abusive situations, GRFIA has a commitment to helping those who need it most through a compassionate lens.
“My personal belief is that what we do makes all of our communities stronger,” said GRFIA Executive Director, Darin Bohlken. “We have many church youth groups that participate in volunteering, especially for yard cleanups, which is beneficial to both sides. Our elderly are getting the work done and love talking with the kids, and the youth groups are seeing the joy they are bringing to people by doing a simple task.”
Bohlken said that GRFIA’s mission and priorities have remained consistent over the years, with the addition of its Furniture for Families program about 10 years ago. In 2019, this program served 85 families — over half of those being single mothers leaving abusive relationships.
Alas, Bohlken said, “It has always, and will always, be focused on helping our elderly stay in their homes and age in place like they want to do.”
GRFIA feeds off its volunteer base and part-time staff, while gaining financial support from community sponsors and annual events. Since GRFIA refrains from charging its clients for services, these partners and event support are what keeps the gears turning.
“These two events generate around 45% of our needed revenue,” he said, “ [And] the rest comes from individuals, partner churches, private grants and business support.”
“But more importantly is this is where our volunteer base comes from, especially local churches … Without our volunteers, none of this would be happening.”
These volunteers are becoming more and more important, even if folks are starting to get more comfortable venturing out of the home for groceries or other chores. Bohlken said that he and his staff anticipate that the population of those over the age of 65 will double in the next seven years in Wright and Sherburne counties.
“Which means the need for our services will only increase in the coming years,” he said.
Beyond the productive nature of GRFIA’s work, compassion is also key. By spending quality time with folks who may have just lost a spouse or are generally lonely, something as simple as chatting for a few hours really can mean the world.
“I think it is always important to take care of the prior generation and not let them become forgotten,” said Bohlken. “Everything we do is helping the elderly on a mental level which in turn makes them physically feel better.
“And, when I receive letters and cards from them to say thank you, it makes everything we do worth it.”
Learn more about GRFIA at grfia.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.