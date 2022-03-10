After a trial run last summer, the Champlin City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 28, an agreement that will allow Your Boat Club to operate out of Mississippi Point Park for the 2022 season.
In this upcoming season, Your Boat Club will provide its own docks and increase the number of boats from four pontoons to five and will stay with one fishing boat. However, the contract with the city states that Your Boat Club can have up to six pontoons at Mississippi Point Park.
“Last year we had a really good run for those three months,” Champlin Parks Facilities Manager Charlie Lehn said. “I didn’t receive one complaint from residents. They’re very good partners. I’m excited to have them back.”
During last year’s abbreviated summer season for Your Boat Club in Champlin, from early July to late September, they registered 305 member reservations, 45 rental reservations, with approximately one resident use every four days and once every weekend.
On average, Your Boat Club had 3.5 boat uses per day and 10.8 every weekend. However, Your Boat Club operations manager Brian Maxey said that 87% of users were from outside Champlin, something they hope will even out more this year.
“I think it’s very valuable that we are getting people from other municipalities here to see what Champlin has to offer, however, we want to help to get a lot of residents to use the boats as well,” Maxey said.
As part of the contract, Your Boat Club will make available a minimum of three or more boats to be available to Champlin residents to rent at a 20% discounted rate.
However, the opportunity to have citizens from out of town come to Champlin and enjoy Your Boat Club is still an asset for the city and the growth they would like to see. There were times last year when non-residents called Your Boat Club and asked what the stretch of the Mississippi was like in Champlin. Some of them ended up coming several more times that season, eating at local restaurants and spending money at stores.
“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity not only for the residents here but also special for people all over the country to come and experience what we have to offer here,” Mayor Ryan Karasek. “And Your Boat Club is a component of making that special. I think it’s going to be exciting and I hope it continues to go on as well as it has so far.”
Last year, some people in the city were hesitant when Your Boat Club began operations at the park. One of them was Councilmember Ryan Sabas, but because of a successful 2021 campaign on the Mississippi, he is supportive for year two of Your Boat Club in Champlin.
“Overall, I haven’t heard any complaints last year,” he said. “I think that as long as we keep that up there’s no reason not to see you guys grow. It seemed like your users respected the river and fit right in to the point where I didn’t even notice them. I hope it’s a successful 2022 season.”
