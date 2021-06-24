After weeks of discussion and various resident opinions, Your Boat Club is soon ready to begin business in Champlin.
At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council officially approved the agreement for Your Boat Club to operate at Mississippi Point Park for 2021. The details in the agreement are that YBC will operate in 2021 and the city will “evaluate the operations” after November to consider a second-year agreement in 2022.
Back in a council work session on April 19, the council gave consensus approval to have watercraft rental operations begin at Mississippi Point Park in the spring of 2021, and on May 10, approved Your Boat Club as the rental operator after a Request for Proposal (RFP) process.
Currently, the city docks are now in place for Your Boat Club to use at the park and in the next week, the company will be preparing to welcome customers. Your Boat Club will utilize the parking lot at D.C. Chandler Park for customer parking and shuttle services.
Your Boat Club will be providing five boats at their Champlin location. Three will be rentals and two will be for members only.
