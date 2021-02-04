Work continues on Dayton Parkway interchange project

The Dayton City Council received an update on the Dayton Parkway interchange project at its Jan. 26 meeting. SRF, the engineering group for the project, provided an update on the construction progress so far.
The council also appointed Scott Salonek to the vacant seat on the City Council. He will be sworn in at the next council meeting.
DAYTON PARKWAY INTERCHANGE
Construction of the Dayton Parkway Interchange is underway, anticipated to wrap up in the fall. The project is about 35% complete.
The project consists of a bridge over Interstate 94 with a full interchange at Dayton Parkway, giving motorists another access point to I-94 between Highway 610 in Maple Grove and County Road 101 in Rogers. Dayton Parkway will also extend from the west of the bridge to Rogers.
Dave Montebello, with SRF, has been working on this project since 2008. He said it will bring safety to the area and will work with heavier truck volumes.
“The vision was to serve a broader area,” he said. “We’ve designed it for a four-lane arterial [roadway] with 40-45 mph design speeds.”
Jeff Kurth, also with SRF, presented the council with an update on the construction so far. Last year, work included the preparation of the bridge abutments with the installation of the drains for soft soils and surcharge materials.
Dayton Parkway construction on the southwest side of I-94 was a focus during construction, along with the construction of the southeast and southwest ramps.
“County Road 101 was expanded there with some of the turn lanes,” Kurth said.
Work is continuing this winter season. “It will predominantly be bridgework,” he added. “I think they are getting close to putting some of the beams across the highway.”
This bridgework is expected to be completed in May.
Kurth said the remaining work this year includes work on Dayton Parkway from the bridge towards County Road 81, completion of remaining work on the ramps and realignment of Holly Lane and Territorial Road. The final bituminous wear and striping should be completed in October. The final turf establishment and clean-up would take place in November.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED an interim use permit for Magnus Veterans Foundation to use the facility as an outpatient treatment facility at 16861 Diamond Lake Road N.
WENT into closed session for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against a city employee.
MOVED discussions on the 2021 Fee Schedule to the Feb. 9 council meeting.
