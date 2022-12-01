Water and sewer rates will be higher in Rogers, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The Rogers City Council on Nov. 22 approved the increases. They include a hike of 15% in water rates. “The revenue is just barely covering operation cost in that fund,” said Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska.
A 25% increase in sewer rates stems from a general increase in operating costs, plus the Metropolitan Council’s increasing its fees by 20%, Bruska said. “There is quite a discrepancy between revenue and expenses in that fund, and I anticipate significant increases in the future,” she said.
No rate increase was recommended for the storm water fund. No one spoke during the public hearing.
The proposed rate changes for an average residential home using 5,000 gallons of water per month will amount to $8.50 per month, or $102 annually.
Utility rates in Rogers continue to be lower than those in St. Michael, Otsego, Corcoran, Maple Grove, and Dayton, Bruska said.
Parks and facilities naming policy
The council also approved a parks and facilities naming policy, following a presentation by Parks and Recreation Director Mike Bauer.
He said the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission wanted to find a fitting name for a park between Skye Meadows and Harvest View developments.
“Generally, parks in Rogers have been named after the neighborhood or development they are in,” Bauer said. “With a park between two developments, the commission did not feel the park should be named after the developments.”
Criteria in the new policy include ensuring that all parks and facilities are easy to identify and locate, and that names be consistent with the values and character of the neighborhood or area. The policy stipulates a requirement for background research on naming and renaming after a person, and a prescribed waiting period if naming a facility occurs after that person has died.
“Naming a park or facility after a person or group needs 10 years of history,” Bauer said. “If the person is deceased, two years should have passed since the death, and a background check of the living people will be required.”
Renaming parks is a much more significant burden, Bauer said, adding, “I don’t foresee a lot of that.” However, he noted that the name of Brookside Park formerly was Cow Park. “There aren’t a lot of cows there now,” Bauer said.
Public participation is encouraged in the process, according to Bauer.
“The public can submit suggestions to the Park Commission,” Bauer said. “Suggested names must show how the name is consistent with criteria in the policy.”
Following an opportunity for public input, the Park and Recreation Commission will forward its recommendation to the City Council, he said.
Bauer added that the policy is based on a policy passed last year in Elk River and on the guidelines used in several cities. The policy will be reviewed every 10 years, he said. In other cities, renaming parks or facilities has become a contentious issue, so having a policy is a good thing, Bauer said.
The naming policy is separate from the policy regarding naming rights and sponsorship program Rogers already has established, Bauer said.
New city planner named
The council approved the appointment of Alec Henderson to the position of city planner.
Henderson was a planning intern in the city of Ramsey in 2017 and has been with the city of Dayton since 2018, advancing from intern to senior planner.
He has a master’s degree in community and regional planning and master of design degree in sustainable environment from Iowa State University.
“Alec has a great combination of education and experience which we are confident will make him successful in the role of city planner,” said Paul Moretto, Rogers Community Development director. “He comes highly recommended.”
New Fire Department employee hired
The council authorized the hiring of Ashley Hagen as administrative assistant/firefighter/EMR, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Fire Chief Brad Feist said she was one of 11 candidates who applied for the position, and one of five who were interviewed.
Hagen currently is employed by Meyer Contracting, Inc. as a talent acquisition and retention specialist. She has a degree in communications and sociology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Hagen is a paid-on-call firefighter in Andover.
