Water and sewer rates will be higher in Rogers, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The Rogers City Council on Nov. 22 approved the increases. They include a hike of 15% in water rates. “The revenue is just barely covering operation cost in that fund,” said Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska.

