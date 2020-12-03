Trail proposal, county highway 19 updates discussed among Albertville City Council

At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Albertville City Council reviewed detour plans for the expansion of County Highway 19 and a potential trail crossing along Naber Avenue. Other agenda items that were approved included a credit reduction for the lake shore preserve and the sale of lot 1 block 1 to EE Enterprise LLC.
Naber Ave. Trail Proposal
City Administrator Steven Bot reviewed a proposal from SRF Consulting Group and a project estimate from City Engineer Cody Holmes to design and construct a trail along the south and east sides of Naber Avenue. The proposed trail is intended to ease foot traffic and provide connections to Lennar’s Rivers Edge community, Crow Hassan Park, Middle School East and Big Woods Elementary.
The council discussed pursuing a grant opportunity for the trail, but eventually reached a consensus that, even with additional grant funding, the estimated cost for the intended segment is still too high.
“The Naber Avenue Trail would fill an off road trail gap between TH 241 and Frankfort Parkway, which would be a good improvement,” said Bot. “But like any project, the costs need to be justified and acceptable to the City Council when compared to the potential benefit.”
They noted that traffic is relatively light along 40th Street, which is just south of Highway 241, and thus could function as a connector to Naber Avenue in addition to the Melby Avenue and Frankfort Parkway connections.
Based on this suggestion, city staff were instructed to further explore opportunities to cut costs behind the trail, including looking into completing the construction in-house. Discussion will continue at a future meeting.
CSAH 19 Expansion
The council also discussed and reviewed two different draft layouts for the County Highway 19 Expansion project by Wright County. The project is located in the downtown area and to the south, and the council is waiting for public input before moving forward with any decisions.
Public input for the project will be taken during a virtual open house starting in mid-December and will run through January. However, the council is hoping to hold an in-person open house once it is safe to do so as well.
“CSAH 19 is the most heavily traveled county highway in St. Michael, so the expansion plans the county has for it will impact many in our community. The layout options being considered are different and both will be improvements, but will be in place for a long time in the heart of downtown St. Michael,” said Bot, “So it’s important that our residents and businesses weigh in to help determine the best long term option for our city.”
The project area surrounds School Lake and Mud Lake along Labeaux Avenue, County Road 38, Maciver Avenue, and I-94. The biggest concerns shared among the council were pedestrian safety, maintaining the downtown feel and improving traffic flow.
“Although additional lanes will be added, the downtown feel will hopefully remain similar and perhaps even improve with better traffic flow and improved pedestrian movements,” said Bot.
More details on the CSAH 19 Expansion project are available at csah19.com, with the proposed detour route and construction updates listed as well.
If people have any additional questions, contact Wright County project representatives Shannon Gwost at 320-241-9330 or Blair Randall at 612-723-5084.
Other discussion
The council also decided that future meetings will be held online until further notice, with notices, agendas and links for these meetings posted online.
Council-member Hagerty also brought up a concern regarding 50th St. near Big Woods Elementary, as many folks have presumably been speeding in the school zone. The council determined that, weather permitting, they will station the City’s speed trailer along this route to determine if additional enforcement is necessary.
Follow the Crow River News on Facebook @CrowRiverNews
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.