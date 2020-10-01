Tom Lemmage is Rockford’s Volunteer of Year

The city of Rockford has named Tom Lemmage as the community’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
He received the award during a Sept. 22 study session of the Rockford City Council. The city presented him with the award “in appreciation for your community spirit with the Rockford Area Historical Society, Elmwood Cemetery and many other volunteer activities. Your dedication to the community is greatly appreciated.”
City Administrator Dan Madsen said about Lemmage, “Tom has served as a key supporter (worker, leader, counselor, etc.) of the Rockford Area Historical Society and has volunteered countless hours in planning and doing physical improvements to the Stork House. This is in addition to his work volunteering with the Elmwood Cemetery and other groups within the Rockford Community.”
Each year the city sends out a call to the community for nominations for Volunteer of the Year. The City Council reviews the nominations and selects the winner via secret ballot. The winner is revealed at award presentation during Volunteer Appreciation Week in April. City officials delayed the presentation this year in hopes of honoring the winner in front of a crowd in the City Council Chambers. However, social distancing regulations during the pandemic have made this impossible.
Recent winners have included Deb Buoy and Renee Hafften.
