Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, there has been widespread fear and confusion across the country regarding the transfer of power set to take place on Jan. 20 (after this issue was sent to press). These concerns haven’t quite dissipated in St. Paul, with a small gathering of Donald Trump supporters taking place at the Minnesota State Capitol this past weekend.
This comes after months of tension in the state between Governor Walz, local officials and the public, and ultimately speaks to larger political divides over abuse of power, Americans’ confidence in the democratic process and the role of government more generally.
We reached out to local legislators and representatives to see how they have been impacted, their perception on the election and if their priorities have changed at all in light of recent events. Here are the responses we received.
Q: Are you taking extra precautions?
House District 34A Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove): No. I am probably more aware of my surroundings as I am going to the Capitol complex or walking from my office to the floor of the House, but I am otherwise just doing my job. I can do so with confidence because of the terrific service of the Sergeant-At-Arms Office, the State Patrol and the others who are also all on duty, doing their jobs. We are all very grateful for their service!
House District 36A Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Champlin): Threats of violence threaten our ability as lawmakers to deliver the legislative support and economic aid Minnesotans are relying on now more than ever, and that’s unacceptable. My focus is on the people of Champlin and Coon Rapids and continuing the work they elected me to do.
District 36 Senator John Hoffman (DFL- Champlin): In a letter from Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, I notified my local City Administrator where I live and asked that he share the information with out Chief of Police.
The Minnesota State Patrol increased staffing as a preventative measure to handle planned protest activity at our State Capitol. State Troopers and Capitol Security Officers’ visible presence discouraged and significantly reduced the ability for individuals who might have had a desire to either breach the Capitol or other buildings. The demonstrators noted the fence surrounding the Capitol as kept them from their being able to go up onto the steps. All of us engaged in day-to-day work at the Capitol are taking the extra precautions to assure our State and the Capitol are safe.
Q: How are you actively working to end the anger and the suspicion over election results?
Rep. Robbins: The peaceful transition of power and the rule of law are two foundations of democracy and we must support both. I have concerns about election integrity, but I don’t believe isolated issues with the 2020 election would have changed the results. The judicial process was rightfully engaged, the results were not overturned, and President-elect Biden will assume office. That is our how our system works and the alternative only leads to lawlessness, chaos and tyranny. I plan to work with my colleagues this session to restore faith in our electoral process.
Rep. Stephenson: I agree with Sen. Mitt Romney, who said on the U.S. Senate floor that the best way to respect the voters who are upset about the election results is to tell them the truth. In Minnesota, the truth is that we have a very fair and secure election process. We use paper ballots, our elections are administered at the local level, we have several redundant controls and protections against fraud, and we have wonderful and experienced election judges throughout the state. Taken together, these measures make systemic election fraud extremely difficult, if not impossible. We can have great confidence in the Minnesota election results this year.
Sen. Hoffman: I have on many occasions highlighted and continually spread the word for all those who inquire about the high level of security Minnesota treats its elections both in my email responses and my newsletter. Below you will find specific details, from the Secretary of State inquiry, of our election and their process that work to ensure a secure and fair election.
Q: What message do you have for your voters?
Rep. Robbins: Democracy is resilient, but it is not guaranteed. As President Lincoln stated, ours is a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” and whether it succeeds or fails depends on “we, the People.” Although I am heartbroken by the riots, destruction and death we witnessed, I remain optimistic. I have met thousands of people over the last two years and know that despite our differences, we generally want the same things – freedom to live, work, worship and raise our families and address the needs we see around us.
Rep. Stephenson: I am grateful for the trust and responsibility my friends and neighbors in our communities have placed in me. You can count on me to work my hardest every day on your behalf. Please contact me anytime at rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn to let me know how I can be of assistance. Coon Rapids and Champlin residents are welcome to subscribe to my weekly Capitol updates at www.house.mn/36a.
Sen. Hoffman: These are trying times as session started here in Minnesota. I took my oath of office after having been re-elected by those I serve. It was a deep honor to reaffirm the vows I have taken twice before. Each member of the Legislature swore an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of Minnesota, and to faithfully discharge the duties of their office. Each of us, not just legislators, but citizens throughout the country, have a duty to reject any attempt to subvert our constitution or our great democracy.
House District 34B Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL- Maple Grove) release this statement to the paper:
“I believe it is important to listen to your community with an open mind and find understanding, humility and trust in dialogue. However, the events in the Capital have nothing to do with our first amendment rights, our right to congregate, or patriotism. Violence has never been and will never be the answer.
“Minnesota has long been a leader in turnout, engagement, and participation in our democracy. To suggest this was a fraudulent election, is to insult the will of the people, especially those who turned out for the first time in record numbers, trusting us with their voices.
“A secure democracy is the foundation on which America was founded, and the insurrection we witnessed is a serious threat to our faith in democracy. No matter what political ideologies we hold, destruction, violence, the evacuation of our nation’s lawmakers and Vice President is a scene that cannot be tolerated in the United States of America.”
