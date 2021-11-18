STMA Baseball Association gives St. Michael updates

With baseball season over, the St. Michael-Albertville Baseball Association gave an update on how its season went at the Nov. 9 St. Michael City Council meeting.
The council also approved the conversion of the city street lights to LED during its meeting.
STMA BASEBALL ASSOCIATION UPDATE
Chris Geryol, president of the St. Michael-Albertville Baseball Association, gave an update of the 2021 baseball season. The association allows those children from 4 years old and up to learn how to play baseball and play competitively in an organized sport. The last time the association made an update to the council was four years ago.
The association works with seven different age levels, which include Rookies: 4- to 5-year-olds with 14 teams, Minors: 6-year-olds with 12 teams, Majors: 7- to 8-year-olds with 15 teams, Willie Mays: 9- to 10-year-olds with nine in house and four travel teams, Pee Wee Reese: 11- to 12 year-olds with six in house and six travel teams, Sandy Kofax: 13- to 14 year-olds with five in house and six travel teams, Mickey Mantle: travel team for children aged 15 and up and Connie Mack: 3- Legion team for those ages 15 and up.“We had 850 players this year in our association,” Geryol said. “We’ve seen declining enrollment over the past four or five years, not by much, but just a little bit, even in the COVID years it didn’t decline by much.”
Two years ago there was a demand for a younger age team. The Rookies were then added to the roster. Before the Rookies, many kids had to go out of town for a team.
“We had a lot of demand for younger kids,” Geryol said. “I know personally my kids we took them to Otsego. And why aren’t we keeping our kids here? We opened up Rookies two years ago and we [now we have] 93 [children]. We’re keeping them here.”
Accomplishments during the summer of 2021 included the Willie Mays Twins and Pee Wee Reese Brewers advancing to Rec State and both placed fourth, Sandy Koufax “Blue” winning the Quad Cities league tournament and 10A and 10AA teams (travel teams consisting of 10 year-olds) winning the Metro Baseball League state tournament.
City Administrator Steven Bot prompted Geryol to talk more about field usage and if there were any problems with scheduling field time during the year.
“Some of the issues we’ve had is as these older kids start moving to 90-foot bases, there are only select fields that they can use, like the high school or middle school west,” Geryol said. “But as we have all these kids and we’re starting to have more teams at this age level we don’t have enough fields for them to play consistently or maybe they get one night a week because they have to share amongst all the teams... We did struggle a bit in allocating teams to fields because we had so many teams and not enough fields to use. ”
Geryol does think they’ll have the same scheduling challenges in the 2022 summer season. Bot and Geryol have talked about making a 90-foot field in the future to help allocate teams better.
LED STREET LIGHTING CONVERSION
The council also approved replacing street lights with LED light bulbs. Over the years, the city has anticipated replacing the city’s owned decorative sodium halide or yellow-colored street lights with LED or white lights to save on maintenance and electricity costs.
“When we planned our street light replacement fund we always planned that eventually LED’s would get down to where they were cost-competitive to be able to replace [the current city-owned lights],” City Administrator Steve Bot said.
LEDs use approximately half of the electricity that other bulbs use according to Bot, allowing for the city to save money in the future with approximately a four-year payback time frame after the initial cost of $50,235 to replace all the lights. The estimated savings from replacing all the lights with LEDs is up to $14,594 per year in electricity costs.
“It looks like we can replace all the many hundreds of lights in the city for about $50,000, which is pretty economical, looking at a three to five-year payback,” Bot said.
OTHER
APPROVED 2021-22 winter season snow plow contract with ST Services Inc. The season will last from November until March 2022 costing $3,850 a month to plow the Civic Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.