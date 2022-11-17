Members of the Family Youth Community Connections were in attendance at the Oct. 25 St. Michael City Council meeting. Sandy Greninger, FYCC director, and Paula Adamski, FYCC supervisor, provided the council with an update.

Greninger reported that in the past year, there were 2,536 field events scheduled in total with 862 scheduled on St. Michael fields. Adamski mentioned the need for additional 90-foot baseball fields as there are only five in the area and they are booked seven days a week, most days with a double-header.

