Members of the Family Youth Community Connections were in attendance at the Oct. 25 St. Michael City Council meeting. Sandy Greninger, FYCC director, and Paula Adamski, FYCC supervisor, provided the council with an update.
Greninger reported that in the past year, there were 2,536 field events scheduled in total with 862 scheduled on St. Michael fields. Adamski mentioned the need for additional 90-foot baseball fields as there are only five in the area and they are booked seven days a week, most days with a double-header.
In addition, Greninger stated FYCC had 3,430 unique families registered for programs in the past year. They have also been working with the school on food insecurities in the area and have started a donation program at their office in Albertville.
FYCC started its 24th year of programming in October.
Winterfest
The city’s Winterfest event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, 3-6 p.m. at Town Center Park, 11800 Town Center Drive NE. Greninger gave an update on the upcoming event.
This year’s event will include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with reindeer. A large holiday tree will be lit. There will be bingo, storytime, music and caroling.
Fire pits will keep people warm and help heat the marshmallows for s’mores. There will be cookies and hot beverages available.
