The St. Michael City Council discussed its Small Business Grant program at its Sept. 8 meeting. The council will continue discussions.
The council also heard a request for the STMA Breakfast Club.
Small Business Grant Update
The deadline for applications for the Small Business Grant program was Sept. 7.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle explained there had been 30 applications so far, but was still working with a few businesses that had issues with the online portal. BakerTilly reopened the application window for a day to tie up loose ends.
Weigle and Finance Director Sue Ferbuyt have reviewed some of the numbers and Weigle described some of the scenarios for awards above the initial $15,000 ceiling. City Administrator Steven Bot said he thought the direction from the council was to help all businesses impacted and to give at least $15,000 to everyone, but potentially more to entertainment and restaurant/bar businesses that were the most impacted.
There was some discussion about how the grants would be approved and paid out.
Mayor Kevin Kasel said he believed that after the first $15,000 was established, the program would look at the remaining expenses submitted and pay out at a certain percentage. Bot said some of the numbers are very surprising and might not make sense. Some businesses could have a significantly larger amount than others.
Councilor Keith Wettschreck said he would like to discuss in a work session.
The council voted to schedule a work session for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the program further.
STMA Breakfast Club
The STMA Breakfast Club, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation, is proposing building a facility on the 5800 block of Jamison Avenue across from the north entrance to STMA High School.
The club would be a 6,394-square-foot space with 21 parking stalls. There would be space and seating for 490 people in the main assembly area. This area would be used two mornings each month. The main uses of the facility will be as a banquet, conference, meeting and party room.
Applicant Jake Vanada said he hopes to get a building permit and have things rolling before the end of the school year. He added said they are excited about the kids and to do something special in town.
The council approved the conditional use permit for the STMA Breakfast Club.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.