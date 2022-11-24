Discussions on two potential projects took place during the Nov. 9 St. Michael City Council meeting.
Simpson property
Community Development Director Marc Weigle reported the Planning Commission met the previous week and discussed the potential development of 68 acres at the southwest corner of County Road 19 and 15th Street NE.
One of the concepts for the Simpson property would develop it into 166 single-family lots. Another concept would develop the property into 126 single-family lots and 72 townhomes.
Weigle said the majority of commissioners were receptive to some medium-density type of use and wanted to try to preserve the wooded area to the south. He added that based on current development density, they would need to preserve about 7.6 acres of space, so they would need to reduce the number of lots to meet open-space requirements.
City staff’s recommendation for open space was to preserve the trees, particularly along County Road 19, that are more visible from the street.
There was a council discussion regarding the open-space calculation. The overall opinion of the council was a stronger preference for the single-family option, but it would be open to townhomes if they provide some additional open space.
Weigle planned to relay that information to the developer so they can make changes to the plan to preserve the majority of the existing woods.
Uhl Lake Park
City staff met with Capstone Homes about a potential Uhl Lake park project and funding.
Weigle said the developer asked that this discussion be tabled while they continue to figure some things out. Heather Lorch with Capstone attended the meeting via Zoom and said she thought it important for the developer and city to work together to figure out how to get the park built.
Loch stated Capstone would like to get a concept together so it can start putting numbers together and hopefully get it built ahead of the original schedule. City Administrator Steve Bot reviewed several options for funding the park and Mayor Keith Wettschreck wanted staff to work on a list of upcoming park projects to see where this park falls on the priority list.
Weigle suggested putting this together with the 10-year park plan.
The City Council directed staff to continue discussions with Capstone and put together a list of upcoming park projects for review.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a resolution supporting an application to the Corridors of Commerce program for improvements to the I-94 Gap Project.
AWARDED the 2023 Street Reconstruction Project for geotechnical exploration services to WSB and Associates for $7,200.
– Compiled by Alicia Miller
