St. Michael recognizes Mayor Kasel

The St. Michael City Council recognized and thanked Mayor Kevin Kasel for his years of service to the city. He is been a resident of St. Michael for nearly 20 years.
Kasel has served on the council for the past 12 years, first as a council member from 2007 to 2014 and then as mayor from 2017 to present.
Back in July, Kasel announced that he was not seeking reelection because he had accepted a new position with Lowe’s and would be moving to North Carolina.
The council approved a resolution, which included, “Kevin served as a strong advocate on the City Council for responsible and conservative financial planning and decision making to ensure the needs of the city were properly addressed.”
Some of the accomplishments during Kasel’s time on the council include: upgraded bond rating, helped complete the Town Center Park, developed and adopted the 10-year funding plans for the city capital infrastructure and equipment needs, supported industrial development, and advanced/completed major infrastructure improvements.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a preliminary engineering services agreement with BNSF Railway for work related to the propose quite zone at the Hwy. 241 railroad crossing. The city will provide money needed for the city’s costs for all the work performed by BNSF, which includes on-site visits, engineering services, developing cost estimates for construction of the project and reviewing and/or providing comments on the preliminary layouts or other designs.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
