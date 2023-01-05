During the St. Michael City Council meeting on Dec. 27, the council discussed implementing regulations for therapeutic massage businesses and licensing requirements. Marc Weigle, the Community Development Director of St. Michael brought a document to the council with the suggested fees for massage licenses.

City Council members Joe Hagerty and Mayor Keith Wettschreck were absent from the meeting. Weigle discussed a massage business license fee of $400, which includes a background check. In the document, an individual massage therapist license and background check was suggested to cost $150.

