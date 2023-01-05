During the St. Michael City Council meeting on Dec. 27, the council discussed implementing regulations for therapeutic massage businesses and licensing requirements. Marc Weigle, the Community Development Director of St. Michael brought a document to the council with the suggested fees for massage licenses.
City Council members Joe Hagerty and Mayor Keith Wettschreck were absent from the meeting. Weigle discussed a massage business license fee of $400, which includes a background check. In the document, an individual massage therapist license and background check was suggested to cost $150.
The annual renewal of the individual massage therapist license would be $100. The document stated that massage businesses and therapists in St. Michael are supposed to submit their application and license fees no later than Jan. 31.
“We did look at other cities, we are one of the only cities that don’t license massage therapists,” Weigle said.
An annual renewal massage business license fee of $400 was discussed. This would mean that $400 would cover the renewal of the business license, but each individual massage therapist would have to renew their individual license as well.
The council wanted to add a sole proprietor massage therapist license for St. Michael. A sole proprietor means a one person business and $200 was suggested as the price for this type of license.
City Council member Nadine Schoen mentioned changing the annual renewal requirement for a massage license.
“I think if a business is a legit business they don’t need to be checked on that much. I think this is going to deter them away,” Schoen said.
Schoen and City Council Member Tom Hamilton wanted to cut down the license fees in the document. City council member Ryan Gleason suggested a compromise by lowering the individual massage therapist license renewal to $50 instead of $100, while keeping the license renewal time period annual.
“We can always come back and make it two years next January if things work out,” Hamilton said.
The council members agreed on decreasing the massage business license cost from $400 to $250. The $150 for the individual license stayed the same while the sole proprietor license was lowered to $150. They also agreed on decreasing the renewal price for the individual and sole proprietor license from $100 to $50.
The massage business license renewal fee was first discussed as remaining at $250. Then Gleason suggested the fee should be less than that considering a background check isn’t required for renewal. According to Weigle, background checks cost around $79.
“That’s kind of where I’m at, $250 for the establishment of the business license and $200 for the renewal of that license,” Gleason said.
The city council then decided to plan to adopt the ordinance next meeting on Jan. 10, so that there is time to make revisions to the document.
Nadine Schoen says goodbye
Schoen participated in her last meeting on the St. Michael City Council. She closed the meeting with a statement to the council and the staff of the city of St. Michael.
“People often ask me why I do this and I say because I think I make a difference,” she said. “We make a difference for our community and with all the people like you helping us to get there. I plan on continuing on the county level.”
She continued, “I wouldn’t of been a successful leader without all your help. The wealth of knowledge that comes across from you to me. I used you all the time and I appreciate that. I know the city is in good hands with all of you. Thank you, it’s been an honor.”
