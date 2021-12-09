St. Michael looks towards a mini-roundabout for intersection

At the Nov. 19 St. Michael City Council meeting, the council discussed two options for the MacIver Avenue and Frankfort Parkway intersection reconstruction project. This intersection is on a watch list because of its poor condition.
The two options are a mini-roundabout or turn lanes that would widen the intersection on the southern leg. After discussion, the council is looking to move forward with the mini-roundabout option.
The city has received comments from the Highlands and Highwoods neighborhoods regarding the intersection and roadway and the lack of a walking path. Both options include reconstructing MacIver Avenue from 43rd Street to Frankfort Parkway to a three-lane roadway with a center left-turn lane and a trail on the west side of the road for pedestrians.
The turn lane option provides a dedicated right turn lane, which a majority of the existing roadway and would include sidewalk upgrades. A median island would be proposed on the south leg to define the right turn lane and provide a refuge for pedestrians.
This option will be cheaper with an estimated cost of $870,000, versus $1.3 million for a mini-roundabout, which would require a complete reconstruction of the intersection.
A mini-roundabout reduces conflict points for vehicles in the intersection and provides shorter and dedicated crossings for pedestrians and promotes lower speeds and calming of traffic. Both projects can be paid through state aid funds.
“We wanted to come talk to you first,” City Administrator Steve Bot said to the council. “This one [the mini-roundabout] is more recommended, and it makes more sense to staff even though it’ll be more expensive.”
Councilor Nadine Schoen raised concerns about pedestrians on a roundabout and if a turn lane would be safer for them.
“I personally don’t find roundabouts that pedestrian-friendly,” Schoen said. “I just feel like there’s so much going on and you almost have to go far out from the roundabout to be in a safe distance [from traffic].”
Councilor Ryan Gleason agreed with Schoen and was afraid traffic would not stop for pedestrians due to roundabouts being so new and traffic not knowing they need to stop, but overall Gleason approved of the roundabout and found that it, “looks like it should be safer for pedestrians.”
City Engineer Cody Holmes mentioned that concern was looked at in the plans and that the slowing of traffic in the mini-roundabout should allow for safe crossing for pedestrians. “That is a concern,” Holmes said. “That’s why the median, if you are going north, is that long to push you over and slow you down, but that is the number one benefit of the mini-roundabout.”
Holmes explained that in the past five years there have only been five accidents in that intersection. Schoen questioned if the more expensive roundabout was the right option if so few accidents had happened over the years, but Holmes said due to the mechanics of a roundabout, it would ultimately be the safest option for pedestrians.
“I think if we don’t do this we’ll continue to get those comments [about lack of walking paths and safe pedestrian crossings],” Holmes said. “This makes it so everyone stays to the right versus going forward.”
Councilor Tom Hamilton was for the roundabout and thought that it would be beneficial for pedestrians. “I would love the roundabout,” he said. “I think it’s worth it for pedestrians.”
Bot chimed in and stated that both options would run into minor issues of traffic not watching for pedestrians on occasions, but that overall the mini-roundabout would provide the most safety to pedestrians.
“No matter what you do, you’re going to run into issues,” Bot said. “It’s about which way limits it on our side.”
The council agreed overall that the mini roundabout is their preferred option for the MacIver Avenue and Frankfort Parkway intersection reconstruction project.
Holmes hopes to take the council’s thoughts and concerns about the mini roundabout option and then apply for a grant and hear back by late December for a possible summer start date for the project.
