St. Michael hosted its truth in taxation hearing at its Dec. 14 city council meeting. The final budget will be approved by the council Dec. 28.
City Administrator Steve Bot said the hearing was an opportunity to give the community a chance to express any questions or concerns about the preliminary property levy/budget adopted in September.
The preliminary levy and budget was set at $7.9 million and has not been projected to lower. The proposed 2022 property tax levy has increased by 2.91% from the 2021 levy.
Bot reflected on the city’s 2021 goals and how they would affect the property tax levy. They include a website refresh, MacIver road/trail project from 43rd Street to Frankfort Parkway, successful startup of Town Center Park, and developing a plan for attracting new commercial/industrial businesses.
Commercial/industrial businesses have a higher tax capacity, which takes some of the tax responsibility from residents, who will see a decrease in their city taxes.
“Overall, our new construction this last year was one of the highest on record in a long time. The value was $74 million in new construction went onto the tax rolls this year and our existing homes also increased by about $115 million,” Bot said. “Put those two together and you have over $200 million in added value that comes to the city.”
Resident Bill Creed thanked the council at the meeting for his city tax being lower in 2022.
Even higher value increases are expected in 2022. Bot said that currently, St. Michael has the lowest tax rate in Wright County.
Bot explained that some of the major increases in the levy are due to public works equipment replacement, Town Center Park opening this year, elections with an increased number of precincts and city benefit and wage adjustments to retain staff with multiple roles. Some of the increases in expenditures will be offset by revenue like an increase in revenue from building permits.
Resident Joanne Funch also spoke at the hearing, asking if the St. Michael-Albertville School District could ask for a levy again next year. Bot answered that they could, but it would be up to the school board.
OTHER
The council authorized at the meeting the hiring of three more reserve firefighters. The fire department welcomes Chris Werner, Wyann Pratt and Jacob Haws.
The council also approved the buying of new radios for the fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.