At the May 9 St. Michael City Council meeting, St. Michael Fire Department Firefighter and Fire Relief Association Secretary Mikal Knotek and St. Michael Fire Department Firefighter and Fire Relief Association President Tyler Zahler spoke to the council about the St. Michael Fire Department and St. Michael Fire Relief Association.

“We are 30 members active paid on-call and two stations. We’ve got two fully trained reserves in our department that are ready to be called up to a black helmet should we have somebody retire.” Knotek continued, “We’ve got nine active recruits, we’ve got a huge recruit class that shows the interest and the desire of other community members looking to serve their community.”

