At the May 9 St. Michael City Council meeting, St. Michael Fire Department Firefighter and Fire Relief Association Secretary Mikal Knotek and St. Michael Fire Department Firefighter and Fire Relief Association President Tyler Zahler spoke to the council about the St. Michael Fire Department and St. Michael Fire Relief Association.
“We are 30 members active paid on-call and two stations. We’ve got two fully trained reserves in our department that are ready to be called up to a black helmet should we have somebody retire.” Knotek continued, “We’ve got nine active recruits, we’ve got a huge recruit class that shows the interest and the desire of other community members looking to serve their community.”
According to Knotek, the combined St. Michael Fire Department has 292 years of fire experience. In 2020, St. Michael Fire Department had a call rate of 462 calls and in 2021 they had 636 calls.
In 2022, the number of calls went down by 50 calls to 586. Knotek said that based on St. Michael Fire Department’s current call rate in 2023, they are on track to have close to the same amount of calls as they did in 2022.
“Personally this has been one of the greatest experiences being part of this department. The comradery and the commitment that everyone shows is amazing, it’s changed my life in a way I can’t even explain to others,” Knotek said.
Knotek then spoke about the St. Michael Fire Relief Association’s relief fund. St. Michael Fire Relief Association receives around $100,000 combined from the state and the city of St. Michael each year, which helps with increasing benefits for years of service on the St. Michael Fire Department.
Knotek stated St. Michael Fire Relief Association prefers its funding ratio to be around 110%, which means the association likes to stay overfunded.
“The liabilities, and years of service if everyone were to retire instantly and what those payout benefits would be in comparison to the actual assets that we have, we’re sitting at about 110% of the assets. State minimum requirement is 80%,” Knotek said.
The association board voted this year to increase the payout amount to $5,500/year of service, which would bring the funding ratio to about 110%. This will become effective July 1.
Councilor Joe Hagerty asked when fire department members are vested, meaning when they earn enough service credit to qualify for a pension. Knotek responded that reserve staff members are not part of the relief association and fire department members become part of the relief association when they achieve black helmet.
A black helmet happens when one of the 30 vested members of the Fire Relief Association retires. After achieving black helmet, then they can become vested over time.
“It takes five years to become vested, at that time of vesting, you’re only partially vested. Five years it’s partially vested at 40%. Then you get 4% every year after that,” Knotek said.
Hagerty also asked about how many of the 30 fire department members are required to be EMTs. Knotek said that every member of the fire department is required to be Fire 1, Fire 2, Hazmat, and a minimum requirement of EMR.
Knotek stated that before the pandemic, a majority of the department was only EMR certified, then during the pandemic a lot of recruits took online EMT classes. Now, every recruit in the last couple of years has been receiving EMT status.
He also said St. Michael Fire Department is one of four departments in Wright County to receive an EleGARD, which is a device that helps people experiencing cardiac arrest. Mayor Keith Wettschreck asked about the types of calls that the St. Michael Fire Department receives.
Knotek said the majority of calls are medically related and that Allina Health Emergency Medical Services runs around double the amount of calls that the St. Michael Fire Department does. He said that Alina is trying to limit some of calls that St. Michael Fire Department gets and that communication has improved between Allina and St. Michael Fire Department.
The council made a motion to approve the resolution and all council members voted in favor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.