Despite being a few thousand dollars overbudget, the St. Michael City Council has agreed to invest in a long-term park system plan. At the Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, the Council unanimously hired Hoisington Koegler Group, Incorporated to research and develop a $63,000, 10-year park system plan.

When complete, the plan will guide a decade of decision-making for all of the city’s existing and future parks and trails.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments