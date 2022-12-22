Despite being a few thousand dollars overbudget, the St. Michael City Council has agreed to invest in a long-term park system plan. At the Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, the Council unanimously hired Hoisington Koegler Group, Incorporated to research and develop a $63,000, 10-year park system plan.
When complete, the plan will guide a decade of decision-making for all of the city’s existing and future parks and trails.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle said the firm was recommended by staff because of its experience with both the city and this type of project.
“They did (our) Comprehensive Plan last year, and they have a lot of experience with park system plans,” Weigle said. He looked forward to detailed analysis that would calculate the need for amenities, like playing fields, based on city demographics and population data.
Five priority parks
The city previously set aside $50,000 for the park plan, but agreed to spend an additional $13,000 in exchange for more detailed planning on specific parks. The $13,000 will go toward generating cost estimates and graphics for future construction at the parks.
Weigle said the graphics for all five parks would be helpful in communicating changes to residents.
The firm will develop “more detailed concepts” of future parks at North Uhl Lake and Riverview Preserve for $5,000 each, and “simple concept graphics” were ordered for Jamison Playfield, Foxtail Meadows/PCS Park and Gutzwiller Park for $1,000 per park.
Weigle explained that the city chose these specific parks because they were slated for changes the soonest, particularly North Uhl Lake and Riverview Preserve. The city is looking to further develop the parkland in those two sites in the next few years, he said.
Another priority park was the Jamison Playfield, but at this time, Weigle didn’t believe the city was financially ready to commit to changes.
“It’s going to be a really big project and we won’t have the funds for it in the very near future,” he said. “If we spend a lot of money to come up on a refined concept today, in five to 10 years the needs might be different and we’ll just design something else.”
Gutzwiller Park could also face some changes with the anticipated conclusion of a life estate on the property. The Gutzwiller family is opting to hand over the remaining land in the next six months, and the city has confirmed its plans to eventually demolish the residential and storage buildings.
Weigle said concept art for Gutzwiller Park could help the city “put a little thought” into their plans for the new acreage.
The additional $13,000 will be paid using park dedication funds.
Results expected mid-year
The Council did not discuss the agreement at length before the vote.
“All good projects start with a plan,” Councilmember Nadine Schoen said.
There was also discussion about the ability of the engineering firm to identify park features that were missing in the city and northwest suburbs as a whole.
Weigle said he believed the firm was “one of the better resources” to look for park features that would create a regional draw, as they had worked with several suburbs around the metro.
According to the written proposal by Hoisington Koegler, work will commence in early 2023 and last about six months. The firm said it planned to represent “the city’s residents, recreation partners, business owners, students, and workers” in the plan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.