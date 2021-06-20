At its June 8 meeting, the St. Michael City Council listened to reports on the 2020 audit and heard from engineering firm WSB to discuss stormwater discharge in town.
The council also discussed the proposed Wilhelm Hills project, the recent grand opening of Town Center Park and received multiple updates from the Planning Commission.
WILHELM HILLS
A new residential project has been proposed in St. Michael, and the city’s Planning Commission held a public hearing on June 2 to further discuss this potential Wilhelm Hills development. The project plans currently consist of a 55 lot subdivision, which would be located at the corner of Kadler Avenue and 15th Street.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle said that several residents had either shown up or submitted comments on the development, with “key concerns” about the neighborhood’s density, proximity to the lake and pedestrian safety.
“The Commission consensus was that the city should consider pedestrian safety improvements to Kadler Avenue NE at such time the road is improved with either a wider shoulder or trail connecting County Road 34 to 15th Street NE,” said Weigle.
This project has been put forth by Modern Construction of Minnesota, and would require the council to rezone the 23 acres of land from its general agricultural classification to single family and twinhomes. In addition to this zoning map amendment, the council was also asked to review and approve the project’s preliminary plat and Planned Unit Development (PUD) plan.
“I think the goal of the covenant is going to be fairly open to interpretation,“ said the developer, Jesse Hartung. “We want to make sure there can be a three car garage and that people can store things, things like that. We will have a wide variety of patio-style homes, ramblers, two stories, maybe even three stories ... it just depends on what the customers are looking for, really.”
Hartung said this project would likely have a 2-4 year build out. The council ultimately approved of the rezoning, PUD and preliminary plat, with the thought that when Kadler Avenue has its road improvements, the city will prioritize pedestrian safety.
GONZ LAKE DEVELOPMENT UPDATE
During the Planning Commission update, Weigle also discussed a few other pending projects being discussed by the commission, including a proposed residential project on the west side of Gonz Lake.
Both the council and the commission thought that more lots should be expanded from 55 feet to 65, and Weigle says this is something the developer is open to. Council members Nadine Schoen and Ryan Gleason also expressed concern with road access to the proposed neighborhood.
Weigle explained some of the options to mitigate these concerns, including the possibility of a collector road across from Legacy Bay Parkway or adjusted turn lanes. The council ultimately decided to schedule a joint work session with the Planning Commission to discuss this project further and come up with a solution.
PARK GRAND OPENING
The council also celebrated the successful grand opening of Town Center Park, which welcomed folks from near and far the weekend of June 5. The park is located north of the library and City Hall, and features a splash pad, swings, zip lines, a playground, pickleball courts, covered picnic areas and a concession stand.
“I’ve heard only compliments, and I wasn’t soliciting it either,“ said council member Joe Hagerty. “Folks are just talking about it.“
Those interested in taking advantage of the pickleball courts can check out a pickleball kit at the library, and can grab a snack at the concession stand after playing.
“The college kids that are back for the summer are working there, and they couldn’t be friendlier and they look sharp,“ said Hagerty. “A lot of young families are out there. “
The Splash Pad is open daily, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. visit bit.ly/3pQP5dz for more information.
OTHER
PRESENTED with the 2020 audit review and financial statements from Bill Lauer of MMKR. No recommendations made.
REVIEWED the MS4 (stormwater discharges from municipal sources) program and requirements of the city to retain its permit. Joel Sundeen from WSB gave this presentation.
