On Oct. 12, the St. Michael City Council heard about plans for an Alro Steel Corporation building to be built in St. Michael. Alro is a steel company that stocks metals, industrial supplies and plastics.
Arlo didn’t make an official proposal of building plans to the council, but presented them with plans of a 195,000-square-foot building and why they thought they should move into a 32-acre plot on the northwest corner of Hwy. 241 and Naber Ave NE. Rumler.
The council had been notified about the company during the Sept. 28 council meeting. The council was able to hear Oct. 12 from a representative from the Alro Steel Corporation, John Rumler, who spoke on the history of the company.
“We are in the market to purchase land and build a distribution center,” Rumler said. “We would employ anywhere from 30-40 employees then once we got up to speed we would likely be in the 100 range.”
Rumler explained that the noise and air pollution would be to a minimum.
“We feel like we are good neighbors and our pollution and noise would be minimal mainly due to our trucks are loaded and unloaded inside,” he said.
Mayor Keith Wettschreck felt that the 32-acre plot of land could be put to better use and that Arlo would do better in other areas.
“We could try getting multiple businesses in there... instead of a single [business],” Wettschreck said. “I think we can get something else there that’s a better fit.”
Arlo’s ideal acre size would be 23 acres, but they have not been able to find a parcel that fits that size yet.
The council stated that they would notify the company if they found a parcel that would better fit them.
Arlo did not submit a formal application. The council didn’t make a formal decision on whether they would approve of Arlo moving into the parcel of land or not, but the council’s consensus was that it would be unlikely to be approved if a formal application was made due to Arlo not being the right fit for that area.
“Historically the parcel has been for non-industrial use,” Wettschreck said. “I think we can get something there that fits [the parcel] better.”
Other business that were discussed at the council meeting was:
The Sheriffs office reported that Winter parking restrictions will start Nov. 1.
Approved final plat for Legacy Bay Farms 3rd addition which adds 78 single-family lots.
