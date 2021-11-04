Community Development Director, Marc Weigle gave updates at the Oct. 26 St. Michael City Council meeting about city development projects.
Jansen Avenue street lights
Weigle provided an update on what was discussed at the Oct. 13 steering committee meeting about Jansen Avenue and its lack of street lights in the area near STMA High School.
Along the intersection of Jansen Avenue and Jason Avenue, there are no street lights. There is a cobra light attached to a power pole on the north side of the intersection, but because of its distance from the road and low height it is not very effective. The city has received numerous complaints about the lack of lighting close to the Fieldstone Elementary entrance close by at the intersection of 52nd and 53rd Streets, leading into Albertville.
Weigle explained that the best option for the city right now is to talk to the county and see how close they can get a pole to the intersection to make the cobra light more visible to traffic at no cost to the city.
“I think that’s the best option for us,” Weigle said.
MAIN streetscape plan
Also at the meeting, Weigle wanted feedback on the landscape plan for the intersection of Main Street (CSAH 19) and Central Avenue. There will be landscaping added to the two medians on the street and the grates around the trees along the sidewalk area will be pulled out and replaced with flowers or grass.
“The plan right now is to remove the tree grates from the trees and move out a landscape boulevard,” Weigle said. “The trees will do better, they’ll get more water. The trees do kind of enter the pedestrian flow. It gets a bit narrower especially with a wheelchair with the grates. The plan is to landscape and irrigate the area.”
Councilor Ryan Gleason asked, “What is the upkeep or cost of the initial planting?”
Weigle responded that he does not think it’ll be a large sum of money that the city would have to pay. “It’s not a make or break for the budget, but once it’s there you’ll have to replace things over time, clean up,” he said.
Mayor Keith Wettschreck wondered if planting trees on the medians between the roads and close to the crosswalk would block the visibility of pedestrians close to the crosswalk.
“In those areas, it might be better to plant a different type of tree there,” Weigle responded. “It’s a good point to think about.”
Also along that intersection where the parking lot is along Central Avenue, there is a plan to have a plaza and landscape along there. There is still talk about the possibility of putting another building or business on that corner as well that does not need too much parking or just leaving the space as a plaza.
“[Plazas] always look nice, but they’re not really functional. So, I wouldn’t want to put a lot of money into making people comfortable,” Weigle said. “A couple of benches, maybe, four, probably not.”
other
DISCUSSED the Joint Governess meeting between the St. Michael- Albertville School Board, St. Michael City Council and Albertville City Council for Nov. 29 was canceled.
