St. Michael council, new year new project

With the new year rolling in, the St. Michael City Council received a report on Planning Commission topics at its Jan 11 meeting, including a proposed Caribou “cabin” and Barthel Park design.
Caribou “cabin”
A Caribou “cabin” Coffee is looking to open in St. Michael off of the southwest corner of Highway 241 and Oakwood Parkway. This Caribou Coffee will only have patio seating and a drive-through. There will be no interior seating.
The Planning Commission received the concept plans for the site at its Jan. 5 meeting.
The commission was receptive to the concept, according to Community Development Director Marc Weigle. Allowances would need to be made for a lot smaller than 1 acre and a building less than 1,000 square feet.
The business would be located near a trail system that would allow for easy access by people visiting without a car. There will also be a walk-up order window and an order-ahead feature, along with the regular drive-thru.
According to Caribou, 70% of traffic is drive-thu. The queue typically takes about 2 minutes to complete. There will be 15 parking spaces to accommodate staff, patio users and order-ahead customers. There will be a bypass lane for emergencies and larger vehicles on site.
Council Member Ryan Gleason thought that not having indoor seating could be helpful with getting consistency in staff and operation hours during the labor shortage, since the staff wouldn’t have to take care of an indoor seating area.
The Planning Commission at its Jan. 5 meeting, told the applicant to continue working with the landowner with the intent to bring the plans back in the spring and complete construction by fall 2022.
Barthel Park
From mid-December until Dec. 31, the city had sought input on a new neighborhood park design. Barthel Park would be located near Kensington Avenue NE and Kendall Avenue NE. Letters were sent to adjacent property owners, as well as all homeowners in the Lakeshore Preserve and Vista Pointe subdivisions.
The design is for a 24-acre park with a parking lot, playground, trails and a medium-size hill for sledding.
The original cost for Barthel Park was approximately $750,000. According to Weigle, construction costs have gone up. The consultant’s current estimate is approximately $1 million. So far, the city has collected $943,979 in park dedication fees from the Lakeshore Preserve, Lakeshore Park and Vista Pointe subdivisions.
Barthel will also serve as the neighborhood park for additional properties to the west and south as they develop. Weigle said the city has around $2 million in the park budget to spend on this and other projects.
He gave an overview of some of the feedback given by residents who participated in the public input survey. Many suggestions, such as the addition of a pool and a hockey rink, are not items the city would normally consider for a park and doesn’t have the funds for. Weigle wanted the council’s feedback on suggestions that could be considered, including an addition to the plans for a small basketball court, pickleball and/or tennis courts. A basketball court would cost an extra $25,000, while two pickleball courts are estimated to be around $70,000.
Many neighborhood parks in the area already have basketball courts, Weigle pointed out, but that part of the city does not have many tennis or pickleball courts available.
The council agreed that a basketball court might appeal to more residents than pickleball courts, Councilor Nadine Schoen said she did not think pickleball would appeal to younger ages as much as a basketball court. Weigle said he would have the basketball court included in the park’s designs, then have two pickleball courts as an alternate.
The city will seek bids later this winter for the basketball and pickleball courts. This will show exactly what the cost of the pickleball courts will be and the council decide before awarding the contract whether they would be included in the project.
