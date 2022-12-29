The St. Michael City Council agreed to a 3.03% levy increase in 2023 at the Dec 13 meeting. The increase will mean an additional $239,776 for the city compared to 2022, or from $7.924 million in 2022 to $8.163 in 2023.

At the Nov. 29 Truth in Taxation hearing, City Administrator Steve Bot hailed the city’s levy increase as the lowest in the area, and the city’s tax rate the lowest in the county. He attributed the success with the city’s select, experienced staff members “doing more with less.”

