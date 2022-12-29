(SUBMITTED GRAPHS COURTESY OF THE CITY OF ST. MICHAEL)
This chart illustrates the City of St. Michael’s debt between 2003 and 2022. At its peak, debt topped $50 million in 2010. Currently, debt hovers above $10 million, the lowest it has been in nearly 20 years. The city’s debt will again rise when it begins a $30 million-plus overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant next year. The chart was generated for a presentation by City Administrator Steve Bot to the St. Michael City Council at its Truth in Taxation hearing Nov. 29.
For 2023, the City of St. Michael was able to budget the smallest levy per capita compared to neighboring local governments in Otsego, Albertville and Buffalo. The chart was generated for a presentation by City Administrator Steve Bot to the St. Michael City Council at its Truth in Taxation hearing Nov. 29.
This chart details the tax rate of St. Michael in comparison to its neighbors this year. In his presentation to the St. Michael City Council last month, City Administrator Steve Bot said St. Michael boasted the lowest tax rate in Wright County, dropping from 33.8% in 2022 to 27.1% in 2023. The chart was generated for a presentation by Bot to the St. Michael City Council at its Truth in Taxation hearing Nov. 29.
The St. Michael City Council agreed to a 3.03% levy increase in 2023 at the Dec 13 meeting. The increase will mean an additional $239,776 for the city compared to 2022, or from $7.924 million in 2022 to $8.163 in 2023.
At the Nov. 29 Truth in Taxation hearing, City Administrator Steve Bot hailed the city’s levy increase as the lowest in the area, and the city’s tax rate the lowest in the county. He attributed the success with the city’s select, experienced staff members “doing more with less.”
In 2023, 23% of homeowners’ property taxes will go to the City of St. Michael; 33% will go to the county; and 43% will go to the St. Michael-Albertville School District. For the average homeowner, the city portion alone will cost about $1,100 for the year.
According to the Nov. 29 meeting minutes, the average home in St. Michael increased in value about 24.51% from the previous year, up to $406,800. In Bot’s presentation to the council that date, he said the valuation increase was an “enormous single year value increase,” but was being seen among “virtually all suburban and exurban areas around the Twin Cities.”
The Nov. 29 meeting minutes reported that despite this, most people that owned residential or business property (commercial and industrial) in the city saw a decrease in their overall 2023 property taxes.
Public safety, public works to benefit
The increase will pay for public works and fire equipment, fuel, Wright County Sheriff Patrol costs with increased hours, and staff wage increases.
According to a budget summary provided to the City Council, a street plow worker will be hired in April due to “growth and more streets to plow;” two fire engines have been ordered and are due to the department in 2025; and fuel costs have generally increased and the addition of the new plow will mean more fuel is needed on an ongoing basis.
The city is also acquiescing to a request by the county sheriff to increase daily patrol hours from 32 to 40 hours per day.
Staff wages are increasing to account for cost of living and the results of a compensation study conducted earlier this year.
Bot told the City Council Nov. 29 that public safety and public works requests were often the largest beneficiaries of the property tax dollar. He explained that in 2023, the two departments were set to receive 54% of city tax dollars.
In context, general government took 16% of city tax dollars, culture and recreation took 12%, capital expenses took 7%, special taxing districts took 2% and capital debt services took 9%.
Other factors
Other considerations were named in the budget documents that led to the city’s final levy and budget amounts.
Though the city formerly received supplemental funding through Local Government Aid, a formula created and disbursed by the State of Minnesota, it will not receive money in 2023.
Per the Minnesota Department of Revenue, the LGA program is “general purpose aid” that can be applied to any purchase.
Cities considered for aid are often experiencing population decline, have aging housing stock, have smaller household sizes and fewer employees.
Bot said in his Nov. 29 presentation that the city began receiving LGA funds in 2014, and funds were used for capital purchases. He told the council that he did not foresee the city receiving the funds again in the future.
Home permits and new builds in the city are rising, which offsets the tax burden. Bot expected more than 200 new home permits would contribute to the city’s revenue. The city’s debt is also lessening, with a bond redeemed in April 2022.
While this may be a low-tax year for residents, future infrastructure needs are looming on the city’s docket. This includes an estimated $34 expansion to the city wastewater treatment plant. Considerations for that project will begin winding through the City Council next year.
The ongoing difficulty of selling recyclable materials is also leading to more expenses at the city level.
Finally, a significant reconstruction of MacIver Avenue is planned in 2023, and while federal funding has been secured, the costs of construction materials like asphalt will likely factor into the costs of the project.
