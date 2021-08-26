The Wetland Conservation Act Wetland (WCA) Permit was approved and a resolution of the Technical Evaluation Panel (TEP) review was accepted at St. Michael City Council for the Wilhelm Hills Subdivision at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The council also approved construction on the Main Fire Station, and declared enforcement of noise limits.
approval of wetland permit
The Wilhelm Hills subdivision application proposes to construct 56 single-family homes and associated streets, utilities, a stormwater treatment pond and a central park on the 23.45-acre parcel. .08 of those acres in the development site are wetlands and needed to be approved to be filled in, in accordance with Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act.
The Wetland Permit was submitted to the city of St. Michael on June 24. According to Marc Weigle the Community Development Director, the permit allows the developer to grade or fill the .08 acres of wetland that are in the project area.
Prior to the acceptance of the permit, the TEP completed a site visit on Dec. 8, 2020, to review the wetland boundary that was within the allotted area of the construction site. The TEP requested a modification of the wetland boundaries. Overall, allocating the .08 acre of Wetland for the construction project.
In accordance with the WCA and conditions stated in an Aug 5 memo from Todd Ullom, City Wetland Consultant with Sambatek, .16 acre will be purchased to meet the requirement that there needs to be a replacement of wetlands that is equal to or greater than the wetland that is being impacted.
“They are required by the Wetland Conservation Act to buy replacement credits at a 2:1 ratio, so that for every one square foot of wetland they impact, they have to purchase two square feet of wetland bank credits,” Weigle said in an email interview.
The TEP members had the opportunity to review the application that was submitted to the city of St. Michael and provide comments. No comments were received. Ullom states in his memo that the Wetland Permit Application meets the requirements of the Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act.
Resurfacing of the main fire station apparatus floor
The City Council also approved the resurfacing of the city of St. Michael’s Main Fire Station apparatus. The flooring, worn out and failing, was looking to get a face-lift.
Receiving four quotes, the council was recommended by Fire Chief Steve Hosch to go with the lowest quote of resurfacing the Main Fire Station at $41,667 by GFC Industrial Floor Coating.
The highest quote was from QC Companies at $48,840. Followed by Concrete Science at $45,044 then Diversified Coating, Inc at $44,399.
GFC Industrial Floor Coating was awarded the contract to resurface the Main Fire Station. The funding will be taken from the Capital Building Fund.
Enforcement of Noise Limits
Also during the meeting, the council felt that the excessive vehicle noise along the TH 241 corridor through the city might cause detriment to the community.
It was a unanimous vote to pass an ordinance limiting the exposure of noise pollution created by traffic. The council and local law enforcement confirmed they will enforce Minnesota Statue S169.69, S169.693 and City Ordinance S70.14.
The statutes enforce against vehicles making unreasonably loud noises, such as, motor vehicles that are not equipped with working mufflers.
other
In other actions:
APPROVED the closing of First Street at Hwy. 241 for St. Michael Catholic Church Festival at the School grounds Sept. 11 and 12. The road will be open overnight on Sept. 11 and 12, from 3 p.m. to the opening of the event the next day at 8 a.m. They will leave an entrance on Ash Avenue for traffic.
APPROVED application for the St. Michael American Legion Post 567 and Liberty Restaurant Bar Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. until midnight.
