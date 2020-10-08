The St. Michael City Council made decisions related to pandemic-incurred expenses at its Sept. 22 meeting. The council approved awards for its CARES Small Business Grant Program, along with reimbursement for city expenses related to COVID-19.
The council also approved a three-year contract with Veolia Water NA for sewer, water and utility billing services.
SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS
The council heard about recommendations for the city’s Small Business Grant program. The program was created to help out city businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Sept. 16 EDA meeting, the group recommended allowing businesses up to $55,000 in grant funds to help with mortgage, rent and utilities.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle reported that BakerTilly was still confirming some of the eligible expenses to ensure they were not submitted twice so some of the award amounts will likely be less. One applicant also had trouble with the online portal and had submitted a paper application to BakerTilly, so that needed to be added to the spreadsheet.
The council was provided a letter from staff with a request from Connect Cowork to reconsider their grant application. BakerTilly and staff discussed the request and it was recommended that Connect Cowork was ineligible for the grant program because it was not required to close by the governor’s order earlier this spring. The business owner stated even though it was not a complete closing, a portion of the business had to close for business networking type meetings.
The consensus of the City Council Sept. 22 was to only include businesses with complete closures, as recommended by BakerTilly.
The council approved 4-0 the CARES Small Business Grant Program awards. Councilor Nadine Schoen abstained due to being the owner of a local small business that applied for the program.
CARES ACT REIMBURSEMENT
The council also approved CARES Act funding for city expenses reimbursement.
The city received $1.34 million in CARES Act funding to be used for unplanned expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reimbursement will be for $34,207 in COVID-related expenses, which includes $31,444 for non-budgeted purchases for PPE supplies, small business grant consulting and administration, plexiglass installation, and for hourly staffing time for COVID items.
The city has until Nov. 15 to use the CARES Act funds, or any remaining funds will be given back to the federal government.
CONTRACT WITH VEOLIA
The council approved a three-year utility management agreement with Veolia Water NA. The current agreement was set to expire at the end of the year.
The city has been in contract with Veolia to provide sewer, water and utility billing services for years.
City Administrator Steve Bot said Veolia Water NA has done a great job with stabilizing staffing turnover concerns over the years and he was happy to recommend adoption of the three-year renewal.
Hagerty said working with Utility Manager Larry Cook on the Joint Powers Water Board had been fantastic.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
