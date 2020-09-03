At its Aug. 25 meeting, the St. Michael City Council approved the sale of city-owned property.
The council also received updates on the small business grant program and a traffic sign located next to where the Corner Bar used to be.
SALE OF CITY PROPERTY
The council considered the sale of a city-owned property downtown.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle reported the city received an offer for a portion of the city-owned property just south of Mainstreet Farmer for $60,000. The city has about 41,000-square-feet of land that the buyer would like to turn into two lots.
The council was provided with a concept for a proposed 7,000 square foot building. The EDA thought this would be a good fit with the downtown vision. It recommended the council approve the purchase agreement.
The Planning Commission has not yet discussed the concept due to timing but the applicant wanted to make sure there was an agreement in place before getting started on architectural and civil plans. If approved, the applicant would likely submit plans for the October Planning Commission meeting.
The lot has shared drive aisles and maintenance agreements in place with the four building owners and the city. City Attorney David Lenhardt reviewed the draft purchase agreement and said they would be required to build within a certain amount of time or there is a monthly penalty and there is a provision they cannot transfer or sell without city consent within a certain time.
Weigle added the city has been flexible on sale price with the principle intent of getting a quality project, as shown by the success of other projects in the downtown area such as DQ, EffectUs and Dunn Brothers.
The council voted to approve the sale of the city property and authorized the purchase agreement for the site.
Small Business Grant Program
Community Development Director Weigle said emails have been sent to more than 30 businesses that would likely be eligible for the Small Business Grant Program. He and Finance Director Sue Ferbuyt have spent a lot of time on the program.
Baker Tilly hosted a webinar on Aug. 26, in which eight businesses had signed up and several grant applications have already been received. All applications will be submitted online, with Baker Tilly performing the initial screening of the applicants.
City staff will be bringing this grant program back before the council at the end of September with a recommendation of awards.
OTHER
Wright County Commissioner Mike Potter informed the council the “no turn on red” sign next to the Corner Bar has been removed now that the building has been demolished.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.