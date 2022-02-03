The St. Michael City Council approved at its Jan. 25 meeting the designs for a mini-roundabout at the intersection of MacIver Avenue NE and Frankfort Parkway. A walking trail will also be constructed along MacIver Avenue NE from 43rd Street NE to 600 feet north of Frankfort Parkway. The MacIver Avenue improvement project is estimated to cost $1.7 million.
The mini-roundabout will use the current intersection and not take up more space than the current road or impact private property in that area.
Before a public hearing on the project, City Engineer Cody Holmes said most of the feedback from residents has been positive.
St. Michel resident Darlene Haus, who lives along McIver Avenue NE, raised concerns with the proposal.
“I think [the mini-roundabout] is a very costly overbuild,” Haus said. “I think it could be rethought with a more practical approach.”
She believes that any problems with safety on the road could be solved by lowering the speed limit. From 2016 to 2021, there were five requests from St. Michael residents to lower the speed limit, along with five requests to add a four-way stop. Haus argued that in those five years only one person ever requested a round-about.
City Engineer Cody Holmes said staff believes the mini-roundabout option to be safer for pedestrians and traffic since it forces people to slow down and only have to look one way.
Haus also raised concerns about light pollution from the mini-roundabout for residents as well as animals, like owls.
Council Member Joe Hagerty stated that street light technology has improved a lot over the years and that the council will be conscious about lighting as the project advances.
To pay for the project, the city will seek federal funding and will use state aid funding. The project will also be funded by payments in place of assessments on the Whispering Woods, St. Michael Apartments and Village at Town Center subdivisions.
Without obtaining federal funding the start date for the construction will be June 2022. If the city is successful in securing federal funding, the start date will be delayed one year.
Wastewater treatment plant update
The City Council also approved updating their wastewater treatment plant. The update will accommodate the growing population in St. Michael, update new biosolids process requirements by the state, add storage for the city’s Vactor truck to ensure utilization all year and update existing equipment that has reached the end of its useful life and needs.
The project will cost the city $34 million. Households will find a monthly increase in their utility rate of around $4.92 if the city can receive grant funding. Without grant funding, homeowners will see an increase of $8.92.
The updates are upgrading the plant to a higher standard, but it will allow for the cost of future updates 20 years later in 2042 to be less expensive. The plant has not been updated for 30- years.
The population growth had to be calculated with the residents served not only in St. Michael, but also Hanover and Rockford due to some systems running for those areas. The total service population is estimated at 22,351 and in 2042 it is predicted to increase to a population of 32,573.
When Mayor Keith Wettschreck asked the council their overall thoughts on the project, Hagerty said, “sticker shocked.”
The project is practically a rebuild of the building. City Administrator Steve Bott stated it will be moving the city’s treatment plant to the latest technology.
There are many funding resources the city can apply for, including a $5 million Public Facilities Authority Water Infrastructure Fund grant. Although the city might not qualify because of St. Michael’s high median income.
Hagerty wanted to assure residents that the city does have a healthy fund to complete this project with. Bott echoed the sentiments by stating that the city has around $10 million in the sewer fund.
St. Michael will look for a guarantee from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that the waste water treatment plant standards will not change to make sure there will be regulatory certainty with the design.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.