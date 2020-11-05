At its Oct. 27 meeting, the St. Michael City Council approved CARES Act funding reimbursements.
The council also discussed how to proceed with the vacancy left by former Mayor Kevin Kasel. It was decided the council will move forward with four council members at this time.
CARES ACT EXPENDITURES
The council approved reimbursements for city expenses through the $1.34 million it received in CARES Act funding, which can only be used for unbudgeted expenses related to the pandemic.
The city has until Nov. 15 to use the funds – any remaining will be returned to the government.
So far, the city has used $22,869 for supplies of sanitizer, masks, Plexiglass and other PPE. Another $21,408 paid for hourly staffing time for COVID-19 items such as paid administrative leave, Plexiglass installation, electronic meetings, small business grant administration and coronavirus relief funds reporting.
The St. Michael Economic Development Authority also approved nearly $1.2 million for small business grants.
The total funds the city has used for pandemic-related expenses is $1.24 million..
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a sign quote from Niche Visual for $2,969 for the St. Michael Lions Pavilion at Town Center Park. The city is splitting the cost of the sign with the St. Michael Lions Club.
ADOPTED the assessments for delinquent sewer/water utility accounts.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
