The St. Michael City Council considered bids for the Naber Avenue sidewalk project at its July 27 meeting.
The council also received an update on the proposed Waste Water Treatment Plant facility improvement project.
NABER AVENUE SIDEWALK
The city is looking to construct a sidewalk on Naber Avenue from TH 241 to Frankfort Parkway. The city received two quotes to construct a 6-foot wide concrete sidewalk.
The low bidder was Schmidt Curb Company with a quote of $76,050.
City Administrator Steve Bot said Engineer Cody Holmes received bids and the project is ready to award.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle suggested making the path 8’ instead of 6’ to make it more regional in nature and thought this would be best long term. Holmes said the wider trail would allow for bigger rigs to maintain with plowing.
The council stated it was okay with the additional $21,240 charge for an 8-foot path with the difference to come out of the park fund. Holmes said he met with the one homeowner as well as all business owners and all are on board with the project.
The council voted in favor to approve the quote from Schmidt Curb Company for $97,290 for the sidewalk project.
WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Also during the meeting, the council heard an update from city staff on the Waste Water Treatment Plant facility improvements project. The city is looking to address issues with solids, improve operations and prepare for the future by providing treatment and flow capacity with the new project.
In May, the proposals were requested for the project.
At the July 27 meeting, Holmes told the council’s requests for proposals were sent to five firms and four were received back as Sambatek and HR Green joined together to submit one proposal. After city staff reviewed the proposals, it felt the Sambatek/HR Green proposal seemed to be the best fit.
Staff is recommending the completion of a longer-term project that would set the plant up for 10-15 years instead of 5-10 years previously discussed. This would increase the estimated cost to $10 million to $17 million.
Funding for the project would come from existing sewer fund reserves ($5 million), a possible bonding bill, American Rescue Plan Act funds (about $2 million), and bonding at a city level.
Tim Korby of HR Green is currently working with City Administrator Steve Bot to help secure funding from external sources. Bot is also working with Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer and Rep. Eric Lucero for some possible state bond funding.
The project was originally estimated to cost around $8 million to $10 million, but with the MPCA becoming more strict it makes sense to go the MBR route which would be more like $15 million upfront, but this would set us up long-term.
The council approved the proposal for engineering services for the facility improvement project.
The project’s design will happen now through June 2022 and construction would last about 18 months.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the 2022-23 Police Services Contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. This is a renewal in services.
ACCEPTED quotes and awarded a contract to New Look Contracting for trail construction work on the TH 214 Trail at Oakwood Park. It also approved a licensing agreement for a bicycle path/pedestrian walkway with BNSF Railway Company for the trail.
APPROVED a two-day on-sale liquor license for the St. Michael Catholic Church parish festival on Sept. 11 and 12.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.