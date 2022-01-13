The St. Michael City Council approved the final property tax levy, budget and cost-of-living allowance for 2022 at its Dec. 28 meeting. The truth in taxation hearing was held at the council’s Dec. 14 meeting.
The 2022 property tax levy will increase 2.91%, or $224,000, from 2021. The total 2022 property tax levy is $7.9 million.
Even with the increases in the 2022 property tax levy, City Administrator Steve Bot explained that commercial/industrial businesses have a higher tax capacity, which takes some of the tax responsibility from residents, who will see a decrease in their city taxes.
“Overall, our new construction this last year was one of the highest on record in a long time. The value was $74 million in new construction went onto the tax rolls this year and our existing homes also increased by about $115 million,” Bot said at the Dec. 14 meeting. “Put those two together and you have over $200 million in added value that comes to the city.”
At the Dec. 28 meeting, Bot was still satisfied with the tax increase, and the council approved the levy and budget as it stood.
Some increases in expenditures with the 2022 budget include $38,410 for the election budget so the number of voting precincts can go from two to four in 2022. There is also an increase for the Wright County Sheriff Patrol contract of $28,616 due to an increase in rates. The Wright County Sheriff recommended increasing the patrol hours for the city from 32 hours per day to 40 hours per day beginning in 2023. The police budget was padded to allow for the city to ease into the increase. There will also be increases in park supplies by $27,500 mainly due to the addition of the Town Center Park.
The city will also see some increases in revenue due to sewer sales as well as stormwater and recycling fees increasing as new homes increase. An expansion on the wastewater treatment facility that will cost $10 million is planned for 2022. The city will be selling a revenue bond for approximately $2.5 million and will apply for a state grant of up to $5 million to pay for the expansion.
The cost of living adjustment is being increased by 4% for 2022. The increase in wages is to compete in the current market to entice and keep workers and to keep in line with living costs in the city.
Some staffing changes that occurred in 2021 were adding a building inspector, adding an assessor and replacing the rental/engineer/planning coordinator with a receptionist/rental coordinator and a planning/engineering assistant. In the 2022 budget, it is proposed to promote a public works worker to lead mechanic and increase their pay, as well as increase wages for firefighters to be in line with a recent wage survey. Seasonal workers’ wages will also be increased to compete in the current market.
The council also discussed upcoming meetings, including an invitation from the STMA School District to attend a legislative forum on school issues from 6:30 -8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 19.
Tuesday, Feb. 222 the council members will hand in their yearly goal votes. At the next meeting Feb. 28, , the council will go over the tabulated goals and discuss setting a work session to start on them.
