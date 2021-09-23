At the St. Michael City Council meeting Sept. 14, the council approved the 2022 preliminary budget. The Great River Regional Library also gave an update on how the library did and adapted in 2020.
2022 preliminary budget/levy
The 2022 preliminary budget was approved by the council during the meeting.
The budget was increased by $614,336 from $8.28 million (in 2021) to $8.89 million (in 2022).
Due to 2022 being an election year, the election budget was increased by $38,410 from $2,000 (in 2021) to $40,410 (in 2022).
The police budget was increased by $28,616 from $954,840 (in 2021) to $983,456 (in 2022). The Wright County Sheriff recommended increasing the patrol hours for the city from 32 hours per day to 40, beginning in 2023. The police budget was padded for that increase to allow for the city to ease into the increase. Increase in contracted hours has not happened since 2005 and road milleage has increased by 20% since then.
There was an increase also in park supplies of $27,500 due to the addition of Town Center Park. The Parks and Recreation budget went up from $790,029 (in 2021) to $898,722.52 (in 2022).
The budget for ice and snow removal was decreased by $80,124 from $273,627 (in 2021) to $193,503 (in 2022). The ice and snow budget tends to fluctuate depending on how much was spent the previous year. Since 2020 had a mild winter the budget was lowered.
The 2022 preliminary property tax levy went up by 2.91% or $224,000 from $7.7 million (in 2021) to $7.92 million (in 2022). The preliminary levy can stay the same or be lowered before it is finalized in December.
City Administrator Steve Bot is hopeful that future city taxes for residents will decrease due to new development growth leading to increased housing values. Growth in housing and new residents will raise revenues that could lead to see a decrease in city taxes next year as home values increase..
“Given our growth and new development last year, we are optimistic that this will likely mean most properties in Saint Michael with average value increases will see a slight decrease in their city taxes for next year,” he said.
Annual library update
Also at the council meeting, Library Services Coordinator Nancy Bunting presented the annual review on the Great River Regional Library, St. Michael-Albertville-Hanover Branch. Bunting started the presentation by thanking the city. “To open up in 2020 was largely made possible because the city took good care of us,” she said.
The library shut down in March 2020 and was able to start curbside pickup the next month. Access to computers and meeting rooms was also allowed. The library extended its wifi access to allow patrons to be able to access it in the parking lot from their cars.
Even before the pandemic, the library had planned on implementing in 2020 a Read Down Your Fines program which allows youth to lower their fines. For every 15 minutes that a youth reads, $1 could be taken off the fine. As of 2020 though, it was decided that the program could be opened to all ages, allowing all patrons to reduce their fines. Youth will no longer have to pay late fines for books.
“We keep progressing and the hope is to get rid of adult fines and all fines, but we’ll see,” Bunting said.
During the pandemic, some of the librarians were driving books to the senior patrons. They also partnered with the Legacy and Engel Haus Senior Living. The library is working on giving the seniors in those living institutions book club kits. The library is also hoping in the next year to start working with the Meals-on-Wheels program to deliver books to those who receive meals.
During the pandemic, the library grew its digital checkouts usage by 20%, or 50,000 items. There were 259,014 digital checkouts in 2020. In total, 1,879,824 items were checked out from the library.
“One thing I have to give kudos to my staff is that they’re all about this community and where I see hesitancy in other communities, and for good reason we have a pandemic going on, our staff is so dedicated and they work to get the volunteers in,” Bunting said.
other
The City Council also:
APPROVED the replacement of the three utility pickup trucks for the Public Works Department. The trucks that are being replaced are 20 years old and have over 100,000 miles on them. The new 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Pickups will be $29,718.64 each plus tax.
AUTHORIZED promoting Nich Eicher to paid-on-call status for the St. Michael Fire Department effective Sept. 8. Eicher has been a reserve with the fire department since 2020 and has completed the required training to be a paid-on-call firefighter.
