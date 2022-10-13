The St. Michael City Council approved a resolution for the city to apply for a Department of Employment and Economic Development grant at its Sept. 27 meeting.

The DEED Business Park Development Public Infrastructure Grant application would be used for the Naber Business Park. The EDA originally approved a similar resolution. The City Council must apply for the grant because the city will own and maintain the infrastructure for the project.

