The St. Michael City Council approved a resolution for the city to apply for a Department of Employment and Economic Development grant at its Sept. 27 meeting.
The DEED Business Park Development Public Infrastructure Grant application would be used for the Naber Business Park. The EDA originally approved a similar resolution. The City Council must apply for the grant because the city will own and maintain the infrastructure for the project.
I-94 Coalition update
Also during the meeting, the council received an update on the I-94 Coalition.
City Council Member Ryan Gleason and City Administrator/Public Works Director Steve Bot gave the council information on the coalition’s recent trip to Washington. D.C.
The coalition is looking to get an application for the USDOT MEGA Funding grant. This grant would be used for the remaining funds MnDOT needs to completed the I-94 Gap project between the cities of Albertville and Monticello. According to Gleason, officials in Washington, D.C. are aware that the I-94 project needs funding. Bot added this would finish the gap between Albertville and Monticello and would be the seventh project that would finish a 40-mile segment.
The city should be informed by the end of the year if the grant is awarded.
According to council minutes, Mayor Keith Wettschreck said it is more important than anyone realizes to have those face-to-face conversations.
Other
In other action, the council:
PROCLAIMED Oct. 15 as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
