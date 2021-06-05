The St. Michael American Legion post 567 held a beautiful dedication ceremony this Memorial Day, May 31, to unveil the six-years-in-the-making Veterans Memorial. Speakers like Rep. Eric Lucero and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer spoke, and the Color Guard paid tribute to the fallen heroes with their presentation of the colors.

