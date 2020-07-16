A COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Assistance program (SBEA) was approved July 14 by the Rogers City Council.
“Since the declaration of local emergency was made by the city council on March 17 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and council have monitored the evolving business climate in Rogers,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said.
The state’s Stay at Home/Safe at Home orders have resulted in many of the city’s local businesses being required to close their doors, according to Stahmer.
“The negative financial impact of those closures is particularly detrimental to small businesses in Rogers,” Stahmer said.
“Particularly hard hit were restaurants, salons, fitness centers, non-essential retail stores and other similar service/retail operations,” he said. Most have since reopened, but remain under occupancy restrictions.
The SBEA program approved last week includes two separate funding mechanisms.
One will authorize staff to aid all on-sale liquor operations in an amount equal to their 2020 liquor licensing fees. “Such fees represent a maximum amount of $5,200 per business, depending upon business type,” Stahmer said.
Off-sale operations, such as those in convenience and grocery stores, were not subject to closure and would not be eligible under the SBEA program.
The second funding mechanism will provide direct grants of up to $10,000 to small Rogers businesses having up to 50 employees that were subject to closure by state orders. Although the city originally specified 3 to 50 employees, the council amended that to 1 to 50.
“Our intent was to get beyond sole proprietors or at-home businesses,” Stahmer said, adding that the program is aimed at businesses with a physical address in Rogers.
Mayor Rick Ihli suggested that any business that is “paying rent, leasing a spot or hanging out a shingle” be eligible for the funding. “There is no doubt that our businesses and citizens will be grateful,” Ihli said.
“We think it will be a good program,” Stahmer said. “Our expectation is that the money will go quickly. Other cities have said their SBEA money was gone in two days.”
Restaurants receiving $5,000 or more under the license reimbursement program would be limited to $7,500 under the SBEA program, according to Stahmer.
“The city will take general funding applications on a first-come, first-considered basis,” Stahmer said, adding that each application will be scored in the order received and a funding determination will be made individually. Applications will not be scored against each other as competitive grants, he said.
The application form was scheduled to be posted July 15 on the city’s website. “We’ve kept it as streamlined as possible,” Stahmer said. “We need to be able to prove to the auditor or the government that we met the guidelines.”
Applications will be received and reviewed by Associate Planner Max Pattsner and Assistant Administrator Stacy Scharber. Stahmer will have final signing authority. The council agreed to budget $200,000 for the general grant portion of the program, plus the on-sale liquor license reimbursement at cost. Total eligible liquor fee reimbursements are estimated at $50,000 if all license holders were to apply.
The state’s coronavirus program goes through Nov. 15, according to Stahmer. There is not a timeline for businesses in which the money they receive must be used, though Stahmer said they must show proof within 90 days of receipt that the funds have been used for a legitimate purpose. “They may already be out the dollars,” he said. “This is not tied to future expenses.”
Funding for both Rogers programs will come from the city’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The Minnesota Department of Revenue allocated $978,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds to Rogers.
“We will have more requests than funds,” Stahmer told the council. “We will move on them until the money runs out.”
If the city has more applications after the allotted $250,000 is gone, he said, the applications will be saved in the order in which they were received “in case we have another round.”
“They would keep their spot in line if it opens back up,” Stahmer said.
The Rogers SBEA was modeled after similar programs adopted in Maple Grove, Plymouth and St. Louis Park, according to Stahmer.
