By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Sewer rates in Rogers, proposed to increase by 6% in 2021, were approved Nov. 24 by the Rogers City Council.
Finance Director Bridget Bruska said the new rate means that the owner of an average residential home using 5,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase in 2021 of approximately $2.72 bimonthly ($1.36 monthly) over the 2020 utility rates.
The city’s 2020 Utility Rate Study, prepared by Ehlers and Associates, was presented at a Nov. 20 City Council budget workshop, Bruska said. The rate study focused on the water, sewer, and storm water operating funds. The purpose of the study was to analyze whether revenues were sufficient to pay for capital outlay, operations, and annual debt service, she said.
In other action on Nov. 24, the city council:
• Approved the final plat for 76 total units in Laurel Creek’s 6th Addition, including 42 villa homes and 34 single-family homes
Laurel Creek is a 480-unit residential development on 316 acres west of Brockton Lane and south of Territorial Road (County Road 159). The development originally was approved in April 2017.
• Approved the preliminary design for the city’s 2021 pavement management projects, to be completed by WSB & Associates consulting engineers at a cost not to exceed $15,354.
Projects to be completed in 2021 include David Koch Avenue from Rogers Drive to Wilfred Lane; Industrial Boulevard (railroad tracks to M&L Industries); 134th Avenue; Fox Creek and Brookside Subdivision; Fox Creek NW and NE Subdivision; Maple Avenue; Sunnyside and Northridge Subdivision; Rogers Drive; and Main Street.
A contract for the work is expected to be awarded in April, with work to be completed between June and October, according to City Engineer Bret Weiss.
• Approved the hiring of Heather Parker as Accounting Clerk 1 – utility billing. Parker, one of 21 applicants for the job, has 25 years of accounting experience and an associate’s degree in accounting from Minneapolis Business College.
• Approved an ordinance amendment allowing for pole-constructed buildings in the Rural Residential (R1) zoning district. Pole buildings must comply with the city’s building code, and external material used in building the structures must match the home, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.
• Adopted a Wireless Overlay District, permitting wireless communication towers and antennas requiring administrative approval on select parcels. “The primary priority of the city is that wireless antennas locate on existing towers or other structures, followed by the priority that antennas and new towers be located on city-owned properties,” said a memo to the council from Max Pattsner, Rogers associate planner. “For a new tower, the first priority is that it be located on city-owned property, and the majority of the lots covered by the proposed overlay district are currently owned by the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.