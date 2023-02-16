At the Corcoran City Council meeting on Feb. 9, Senator Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) attended and spoke to the council. He represents the 34th District, which includes Corcoran, Medina, 90% of Maple Grove, Independence, Greenfield, Maple Plain, and Loretto.

“I love the western part of Hennepin County and it has unique issues, especially as you’re anticipating growth. Not everybody likes growth and they don’t necessarily like new developments,” Limmer said to the council.

