At the Corcoran City Council meeting on Feb. 9, Senator Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) attended and spoke to the council. He represents the 34th District, which includes Corcoran, Medina, 90% of Maple Grove, Independence, Greenfield, Maple Plain, and Loretto.
“I love the western part of Hennepin County and it has unique issues, especially as you’re anticipating growth. Not everybody likes growth and they don’t necessarily like new developments,” Limmer said to the council.
Limmer said he’s been concentrating on the Highway 55 Coalition and the Interstate 94 Coalition. The Coalition wants to widen Interstate 94 to three lanes both ways up to St. Cloud.
The council also expressed concerns in Corcoran about crime to the senator.
“We’re the safest town in Minnesota, so our police do a good job and a lot of our cases don’t get prosecuted. Are there any agreements that we might have with some of the democrats on having crime be taken a little more seriously?” City Councilor Jonathan Bottema said.
Sen. Limmer spoke about enhanced penalties for certain crimes like carjackings. Councilor Jeremy Nichols asked the senator about creating an infrastructure to prevent juveniles from a life of crime as adults instead of just giving juveniles prison sentences.
Limmer stated there’s an agreement between both major political parties about juvenile crime.
“There are some juveniles, we call them EJJ, extended juvenile jurisdiction, these are the kids that have the maturity level that they should know what they’re doing is a serious assault or safety issue against the public,” he said.
The senator used the example of a 16 or 17-year-old committing a drive-by shooting as an EJJ, stating that they should be mature enough to know what they’re doing. He said that these types of individuals receive prison terms.
Limmer stated that juveniles that commit crimes that are less severe than an EJJ receive alternative consequences, not prison sentences.
“Minnesota reserves prisons for the worst of the worst, the ones that are a threat to individuals. We’re the second-lowest incarceration state in the country. A lot of prisons hold people that are addicted to drugs, those people don’t need prison they need treatment,” Limmer said.
Hackamore Road street lighting plan
Also during the meeting, the council discussed a street improvement project for Hackamore Road. City Administrator Jessica Beise and Public Works Director Kevin Mattson prepared the proposal.
The plan includes a trail along the north side of the road to improve pedestrian safety.
“Shorter pedestrian lights are typically a 300-foot minimum spacing, which is about the length of a football field,” said Mattson.
The plan also included overhead lights at County Road 116, Hunter Road, Hackamore Circle, and Goldenrod Trail when future development is built at Goldenrod Trail. The council expressed concern over light pollution.
They decided that all the pedestrian lighting will be pedestal lights except County Road 116, which will have an overhead light. There will be an unmarked bike lane on the shoulder of the road for cyclists.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.