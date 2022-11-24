Dennis and Janice Stieg live on a large, wooded property in Rogers located on the border with Corcoran. It is property that has been in Dennis’ family since his grandparents arrived from Germany in 1880.

“My grandfather raised seven children there,” Stieg said. “My uncle and my dad farmed the land for many, many years. Some of the original buildings are still there.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments