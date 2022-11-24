Dennis and Janice Stieg live on a large, wooded property in Rogers located on the border with Corcoran. It is property that has been in Dennis’ family since his grandparents arrived from Germany in 1880.
“My grandfather raised seven children there,” Stieg said. “My uncle and my dad farmed the land for many, many years. Some of the original buildings are still there.”
On Nov. 9, the Rogers City Council approved a letter of intent to purchase the land for $1 million.
According to a memo to the council from Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works director and City Engineer, city staff has been working with the Stiegs for some time to preserve Stieg Woods.
“The woods consist of 20 acres of high-quality, ecologically significant Big Woods Maple-Basswood Forest,” Cote’s memo said. “The woods are a unique asset to the community and a valuable piece of the natural resource corridor that connects Crow-Hassan Park Reserve to the west and Elm Creek Park Reserve to the east.”
He added that Stieg Woods “will be located immediately adjacent to the proposed Rush Creek Regional Trail, making it a valuable respite and place for exploration for those using the trail.”
In May 2021, the Lessard-Sam Outdoor Heritage Council provided an opportunity for the city to apply for funding through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to purchase Stieg Woods. The city’s stated plan was to purchase the woods and place it in a conservation easement monitored and managed by the Minnesota Land Trust.
A $1 million grant was approved by the Minnesota Legislature in May.
“We were blessed a year ago to tour the property,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “It’s a gorgeous piece of land. If we can save the woods, maybe for many, many years, I’m all for it.”
Councilor Mark Eiden called the property “priceless,” and added that as Rogers continues to develop land, it needs to “look hard at tree preservation.” He added, “I’m just inspired by it. There are a lot of nice tree stands in town that should be protected.”
Dennis Stieg noted that with the current development in the area, “We are being cemented and tarred from end to end. They get the chainsaws out as quickly as they can. That’s happening right next to us. They cut beautiful trees on some neighboring property, and that was enough.”
He began talking with city staff then about his land, which originally comprised 60 acres in Rogers/Hassan and 100 acres in Corcoran. It is in two different school districts. A party who attempted to buy the property a few years ago listed all the trees, including numbering them, and listing the size and species of each. But when it came to actually selling the property, Stieg said, “I really dragged my feet.”
He envisions that someday the property would be a resource for school children who could study the trees and learn to identify their species and ages.
“There is a nice spot for picnic tables in the middle of the woods,” Stieg said. “It can be very usable.”
He said he is happy the city has stepped forward to buy the land. “We weren’t going to give it away,” Stieg said. “It’s one of the last pieces of the Big Woods that covers Minnesota down to Faribault. It’s a big deal. I wasn’t going to be responsible for cutting it down.”
Cote told the council that many steps need to take place to secure the funds and ultimately preserve the woods. “All of the funding is based on this being a transaction of a willing seller at the appraised value of the woods,” he said.
The letter of intent to purchase and subdivide the land “is intended only as an expression of the status of negotiations and is not, nor intended to be, contractually binding on either party,” Cote’s memo said.
