Rogers tables decision on final design phase for pedestrian underpass

Re-elected Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli was sworn into office Jan. 10. Rogers City Clerk Stacie Brown administered the oath.

The Rogers City Council on Jan. 10 tabled approval of a $76,000 professional services agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. (SEH) for the CSAH 144 pedestrian underpass project.

The project involves a pedestrian tunnel between Rogers High School and Middle School previously identified as a priority on Rogers’ Trail Capital Improvement Program. It is a project listed on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) referendum.

