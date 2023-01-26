Rogers tables decision on final design phase for pedestrian underpass

The Rogers City Council on Jan. 10 tabled approval of a $76,000 professional services agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. (SEH) for the CSAH 144 pedestrian underpass project.
The project involves a pedestrian tunnel between Rogers High School and Middle School previously identified as a priority on Rogers’ Trail Capital Improvement Program. It is a project listed on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) referendum.
In 2019, a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of 0.25% cent was passed in Rogers, with the revenues earmarked to fund park, trail, and community recreation infrastructure.
“The pedestrian tunnel will provide a safer connection between the high school and middle school, eliminating the need for pedestrians to have to cross CSAH 144,” said a memo to the council from Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works director/City engineer.
Cote’s memo said the pedestrian tunnel also has been identified as a component of the Crow River Regional Trail. The Three Rivers Park District has pledged funding for construction of the tunnel, and Hennepin County also has agreed to fund a portion of the project costs, Cote said.
Funding identified for the project includes $750,000 from LOST, $162,000 from Three Rivers Park District, and $175,000 from Hennepin County, for a total of $1,087,000.
Cote told the council the latest construction cost estimate for the pedestrian crossing is $2 million.
The agreement with SEH would bring the project from the completed preliminary design phase through final design and bidding, Cote said.
“It seems like there are some unanswered questions,” Councilor Kevin Jullie said. “I would advocate for a closer look. There are still some loose ends. It would be good to make sure we’re all in unison before we sign the contract.”
Councilor Shannon Klick agreed, saying, “I agree that it’s a little premature right now.”
Police training contract approved
A new $9,980 training contract for the Rogers Police Department was approved without discussion on the City Council’s consent agenda.
According to a memo to the City Council from Police Chief Dan Wills, the contract is with LETAC, a new training company in Minnesota that is specifically tailored to law enforcement.
It will offer mandated and optional training courses for the 20 sworn Rogers police officers, at a cost of $499 per officer.
“Each training session includes both practical and legal considerations and are customized based upon the individual needs of the municipality,” Wills’ memo said. “These courses will be in addition to the training that we already do and will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the training our staff receives.”
Mandated training will include topics outlined by the Minnesota POST Board, including crisis intervention and mental illness crisis, autism, conflict management and mediation, recognizing and valuing community diversity and cultural differences to include implicit bias, and use of force.
Elective training will include 2023 top emerging issues in policing, 4 th Amendment and traffic stops: advanced search and seizure; foundation policing: report writing and courtroom testimony; human trafficking: from investigation to prosecution; evidence-based investigations; special victims: sexual and domestic assault and stalking; investigating and prosecuting Minnesota gang violence; traumatic stress, and officer wellness.
“The ultimate goal is to subject officers to advanced training that will ensure they are as ready as possible to encounter the myriad of challenges that they face in this profession,” Wills’ memo said.
Hires new police officer
The council approved the hiring of Lily Valdivia as a full-time officer, effective Jan. 11.
The hiring follows action taking by the City Council May 10, 2022, to approve the hiring of up to three police officers, to bring the city to its authorized strength of 23 sworn officers. The council on May 24, 222, approved the hiring of an additional police officer, following the resignation of a sergeant.
Valdivia has been a Community Service Officer (CSO) with the Rogers Police Department since Oct. 2, 2021. She has a degree in law enforcement from Hennepin Technical College, is a police explorer with the Maple Grove Police Department, and is a member of the United States Air Force Reserve.
“She has proven herself to be reliable, professional and competent while employed as a CSO,” Wills said. “Lily will be a great asset to our team.”
Jullie named acting mayor
As part of the city council’s annual appointment process to name representatives to a variety of commissions, task forces, and other entities, Councilor Kevin Jullie was named acting mayor. He would preside at Rogers City Council meetings in the event of the mayor’s absence
