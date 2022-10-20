The city of Rogers is beginning its search for residential recycling services, after the City Council on Oct. 11 gave its okay to proceed with requesting proposals from firms that could provide the service.
The city has worked with Randy’s Environmental Services since April 2008, according to Stacy Scharber, Rogers assistant city administrator/human resources director.
“Randy’s has provided the city with excellent service over their 14 years,” Scharber said.
She added that Randy’s was purchased by Republic in 2022. The current contract, which Republic assumed, expires March 31, 2023.
“There aren’t a whole lot of haulers left to choose from,” Scharber said. “We don’t want to get away from the single-sort (system).”
Requests for proposal received by the city will be presented to the City Council at the end of January 2023, with a contract expected to be awarded in February.
Hiring Public Works engineering technician
The council also authorized the hiring of Trevor Williams as a Public Works engineering technician. He was chosen from among three qualified candidates who applied for the position.
Williams is a graduate of ITT Technical Institute with an associate of applied science in computer-aided drafting and design (CADD). He was a seasonal employed in the Utilities and Engineering divisions at the city of Brooklyn Center for five years, spent three years as a CADD technician with an automation company, four years at MnDOT as a bridge designer, and the last six years as an engineering technician in Brooklyn Center.
“At Brooklyn Center, he prepared plans and specifications for street reconstruction projects, performed field inspections and managed multi-million dollar projects,” said Rogers Public Works Director/City Engineer Doran Cote. He added that Williams has all of the required MnDOT certifications.
“I have worked with all three candidates,” Cote said. “I know Trevor and his skills. He is very competent.”
Donation for police equipment
The council accepted a $5,000 donation for police equipment from Living Word Church (Northwest).
Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills said the donation will be applied toward a new mobile fingerprint identification system. “This technology is essentially an Android smartphone, with an FBI certified fingerprint scanner attached,” Wills said. “When an officer cannot identify someone during their official course of business, this technology may assist in identifying the individual.”
The units currently are used by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office and many other agencies across the state,” Wills said.
“We thank Pastor Adam Krube and the parishioners of Living Word Church for their generous donation,” Wills said.
