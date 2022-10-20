The city of Rogers is beginning its search for residential recycling services, after the City Council on Oct. 11 gave its okay to proceed with requesting proposals from firms that could provide the service.

The city has worked with Randy’s Environmental Services since April 2008, according to Stacy Scharber, Rogers assistant city administrator/human resources director.

