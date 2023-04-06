For the second time in less than a year, the city of Rogers is looking for a new Community Development director.

Paul Moretto, who has held the job since October 2022, resigned effective March 31, according to an item on the consent agenda of the March 28 Rogers City Council meeting. He received an undisclosed amount of severance pay.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments