For the second time in less than a year, the city of Rogers is looking for a new Community Development director.
Paul Moretto, who has held the job since October 2022, resigned effective March 31, according to an item on the consent agenda of the March 28 Rogers City Council meeting. He received an undisclosed amount of severance pay.
Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer and Stacy Scharber, Rogers Assistant City Administrator/Human Resources director, were both out of the office until the first week of April and unavailable for comment last week.
Prior to coming to Rogers, Moretto was the Community Development coordinator in the cities of Falcon Heights and Victoria for seven years.
Moretto has a BA degree in political science from the University of Minnesota and an MA in urban planning from the University of New Mexico, where he worked for a time as a planning analyst intern for the city of Albuquerque.
Moretto replaced Jason Ziemer, who resigned as Rogers Community Development director as of April 15, 2022, and became Community Development director in the city of North Branch in July 2022, after four years in Rogers.
Ziemer, whose 2021 salary in Rogers was $103,376, received four months of severance pay when he resigned.
Following Ziemer’s departure in 2022, Rogers city officials reported what was termed “an unexpected twist,” when David Abel was hired in the spring of 2022 as the city’s new Community Development director and Nick Olson as the new city planner.
After accepting the job offers in Rogers and being approved by the council on May 10, 2022, Abel and Olson both received counter offers from their then employer, the city of Minnetrista, to retain them as employees. They subsequently informed Rogers in mid-May that they would be staying in their current positions in Minnetrista and would not be joining the Rogers staff.
Olson was to replace Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, who also resigned in the spring of 2022.
