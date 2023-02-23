The Rogers City Council on Feb. 14 voted unanimously to approve a term sheet with Duffy Development for downtown redevelopment at 13001 Main Street.

Duffy Development is requesting $514,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) in connection with its 40-unit senior affordable housing project at 13001 Main Street.

