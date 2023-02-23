The Rogers City Council on Feb. 14 voted unanimously to approve a term sheet with Duffy Development for downtown redevelopment at 13001 Main Street.
Duffy Development is requesting $514,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) in connection with its 40-unit senior affordable housing project at 13001 Main Street.
TIF is a statutory tool to promote economic development, redevelopment, and housing in areas where it otherwise would not have occurred. It enables a city to “capture” additional property taxes generated by new development or redevelopment to pay for development expenses.
In addition to the senior affordable housing, Duffy’s proposal also includes 3,000 square feet of retail space, plus internal space for a new city senior center that would be on privately-owned property and operated by the city.
In a memo to the council, City Administrator Steve Stahmer said Duffy’s project “would be the first major redevelopment on Main Street, beyond adaptive reuses of existing buildings, and is hoped to serve as a catalyst for downtown redevelopment while filing a housing product need.”
Stahmer noted that the city already has supported Duffy’s successful tax credit application through the state of Minnesota, plus a successful grant application from the Metropolitan Council.
“The city and Duffy have previously agreed to purchase agreements for the historically city-owned properties, as well as the newly acquired Canfield remnant,” Stahmer’s memo said.
The project originally was planned as a two-phase development, with the senior housing to be phase one. However, Stahmer said earlier that “significant construction cost increases,” in addition to the developer’s being unable to get cooperation from an adjacent property owner, “have created an additional gap for the developer which needs to be solved in order to make the project financially feasible.”
Jason Aarsvold, a senior municipal advisor with Ehlers, Inc., who is a financial advisor for Rogers, has reviewed the request and determined that a sufficient financial gap exists to support TIF assistance, Stahmer said.
“Without a reasonable market return on investment, this project will not occur through private investment alone,” Stahmer’s memo said.
Aarsvold told the council last week that the total cost of the project, estimated at $11.3 million in 2021, now is estimated at $15.15 million.
He told the council that the requested $514,000 would not come from city tax dollars but would represent future tax revenue. He said $170,000 of the amount would come from city tax dollars over 22.5 years, but from other taxing jurisdictions.
“Without a reasonable market return on investment, this project will not occur through private investment alone,” Stahmer’s memo said. He said Aarsvold determined that the project “is only feasible through financial assistance by the city.”
Stahmer noted that the cost of relocating current tenants, to be paid by the developer, will amount to more than $200,000.
Construction is expected to begin by Oct. 31, 2023, and be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
Mayor Rick Ihli noted that the Rogers senior citizens have long requested “a place to land that is theirs.”
According to Stahmer, the senior citizen space may be used by residents of the apartments when it is not scheduled for senior program activities. He said the senior citizen center “originally wasn’t necessarily going to be part of this, but the developer is being fairly gracious about putting senior programming into this space.”
Councilor Mark Eiden termed the Duffy proposal “a perfect project for that space. “It’s the type of project TIF was developed for; it’s not risky for the city,” he said.
