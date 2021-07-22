The Rogers City Council on July 13 approved the site plan for the Lions Central Park splash pad.
The $1.852 million project, located off Main Street and Rouillard Boulevard, is the first project for the .25% local option sales tax (LOST) approved by Rogers voters in November 2018 and implemented in October 2019.
According to a memo from Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development coordinator, the splash pad and adjacent shelter will provide restroom and changing areas for the indoor/outdoor event venue, and also will double as a warming house for winter skating.
“The splash pad is an outdoor recreation area featuring different water spray stations for water play,” Ziemer’s memo said. The area will include a 1,590-square-foot covered patio area, a 962-square-foot community room, and four restrooms. The community/warming room will feature rental space for meeting rooms or events such as birthday parties.
Sun shade structures such as canopies will be installed adjacent to the splash pad to provide shelter from the sun for children and/or parents watching children.
In a related agenda item, the council approved a $15,085 contract with Fehn Companies to demolish an existing warming house and picnic shelter at Lions Central Park in preparation for the splash pad.
In May 2020, the city council authorized a contract with Terra General Contractors for construction management of preliminary design for the approved park referendum projects.
In addition to the splash pad at Lions Central Park, the projects include improvements at South Community Park, indoor turf facility and site improvements for future recreation facilities at the Rogers Activity Center.
Since the fall of 2020, representatives from Terra, Wilkus Architects, HKGI, and Design Tree have worked with Rogers city staff on the design of the splash pad and an associated building at Lions Central Park.
Construction bids are slated to be opened July 28, with final approval by the City Council expected in August. Construction is expected to get underway in 2021.
In other action, the council:
• Approved recognition for Rogers Wine & Spirits employees, including a $150 cash reward.
“One of the biggest reasons for municipal liquor operations is to have better control,” Councilor Mark Eiden said.
According to a memo from Gary Buysse, Rogers liquor operations director, employees Joe Wullf and Emma Wyman refused service to an individual at Rogers Wine & Spirits on June 18. “This individual was the subject of another service refusal by other staff members at Rogers Wine and Spirits,” the memo said. “After refusing service, Joel Wullf followed the individual into the parking lot and attempted to dissuade him from driving. Upon refusal, the Rogers Police Department was called on this repeat offender.”
Buysse said the Police Department will “move forward with the individual and put him on a list not to enter the store.”
“We hope to get him off the road,” Buysse said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “The training you give these folks (employees) is exemplary. It keeps our liquor operation safe.”
• Accepted a donation from Rogers Rotary to replace diseased trees and install some new trees at the city’s Veteran’s Memorial. Rotarians will woodchip and restore turf around new trees, and stake the trees.
“This is well appreciated by the city,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “It will make that space even more beautiful than it already is.”
• Approved the hiring of Matthew Schuveiller as Utility Operator III-HEO. According to a memo from Stacy Scharber, Rogers assistant city administrator/clerk, Schuveiller has a background in heavy equipment operation and in township/county maintenance positions.
“He most recently works as the lead road maintenance operator for Maple Lake Township and worked for Hennepin County Public Words prior to that,” Scharber’s memo said.
