Future plans for a full, permanent Fire Station 2 on or near County Road 144 are under discussion in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council on June 8 approved on the consent agenda, with no discussion, execution of a $333,776 purchase agreement for land at 14105 Northdale Blvd., in Hassan Industrial Park.
“The timeline for station construction is not yet certain,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said in a memo to the council.
“In order to improve response time and better position the station for calls in the future, the city has planned for many years to construct a full, permanent Station 2 on or near County Road 144,” Stahmer’s memo said. “The western portion of the O’Reilly Auto Parts property … meets the size and location.” An access easement to Northdale Boulevard will be included, he said.
Rogers Fire Department currently operates out of two stations. Station 1, the city’s largest/primary station, is on the south side of Interstate 94 on Memorial Drive. Station 2 is currently housed in a temporary location at Public Works on South Diamond Lake Road “and is not in an ideal location with regard to paid-on-call response time,” Stahmer’s memo said. “It is not a full station, but rather a small apparatus bay out of which firefighters respond.”
Because of the size and staffing level of Station 2, all fire calls in the city’s fire service area are responded to by both stations, according to Stahmer. In the future, he said, fire responses will be split so that Station 1 will respond to calls on the south side of the freeway, and Station 2 on the north side.
“This split would be for the majority of the more minor call types, but active fires/personal injury accidents would still be considered an all-call with both stations responding,” Stahmer said.
In planning for a full Fire Station 2, Stahmer said, “It is important to secure the land necessary for future construction at this time. In identifying this location, the city is attempting to make the most efficient use of property possible, buying only the necessary square footage while keeping as much land as possible on the tax rolls.”
