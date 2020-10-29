By Sue Webber
Hiring of a new full-time police officer and an assistant finance director were approved Oct. 13 by the Rogers City Council.
Hunter Wilhoite, who has been active in Rogers’ police reserve program, is the new full-time police officer. He was selected from 70 applicants, including three internal applicants.
“We really strive to hire internal candidates before we look outside,” Police Chief Dan Wills said.
A native of Brentwood, Tennessee, Wilhoite was an active hockey player growing up and was offered an NCAA hockey scholarship to the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, where he played hockey four years, according to Wills. Wilhoite has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice. He recently completed a police skills certificate at Hennepin Technical College.
After moving to Minnesota in 2019, Wilhoite joined the Rogers police reserve program and has logged 200 volunteer hours since then.
“Hunter will be a tremendous asset to our team and community,” Wills said.
Assistant finance director
Greta Pudas was been selected from 31 applicants to be the city’s assistant finance director. She has had five years of experience auditing local governments, including the city of Rogers, while working as a senior auditor for Abdo, Eick, Meyers. Pudas has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University and is a CPA and CFE (certified fraud examiner).
“She has been on our team for the last three years, and we’ve had a great experience with her,” Finance Director Bridget Bruska said. “She is a highly qualified candidate and will be a very good asset to our team.”
Northdale Boulevard project ASSESSMENT ROLL
In other action, the council approved the assessment roll for the Northdale Boulevard street improvement project.
The street has been on the city’s Pavement Management list for pending improvements since the implementation of franchise fees in 2013, City Engineer Bret Weiss said. It also is on Rogers’ Municipal State Aid System. “Improvements to this roadway were eligible for funding as long as the improvements are constructed according to the State Aid standards,” Weiss said.
Improvements to the roadway were on hold for several years because of 90-degree curves that did not meet the guidelines for receiving state aid funding. The Minnesota State Aid Variance Committee granted a variance for the curves in 2018 to allow for construction. Two property owners abutting the curves provided an exchange of easements to provide property to accommodate the new curve alignments, Weiss said.
The improvements to the roadway include a mill and overlay from South Diamond Lake Road north to 137th Avenue, and a full-depth reclamation from 137th Avenue north to CSAH 144, plus curb and gutter and storm sewer.
Special assessment will be assessed to benefiting properties at a front foot rate of $54.40. The assessment will be levied over a five-year period at a 3% interest rate.
The total project cost is estimated at $1.773 million. Assessments will amount to $170,796, and the remaining costs through state aid and city funds will total $1.602 million.
