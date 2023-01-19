A property in downtown Rogers in need of rehabilitation will receive a $30,000 façade grant from the city.
The Rogers City Council on Jan. 10 approved the grant for W and W Properties at 21438 Church Ave.
Eligible improvements stipulated in the grant include exterior painting or residing, restoration of exterior finishes and materials, masonry repairs and tuck pointing, removal of architecturally inappropriate or incompatible exterior finishes and materials, restoration of architectural details or removal of materials that cover architectural details, repair/replacement/installation of architecturally-compatible windows and doors, canopy or awning installation or repair, installation or repair of exterior signage, and removal of barriers to access the building from the outside for people with disabilities.
Rogers Community Development Director Paul Moretto noted that the vision established for downtown Rogers includes an aim to “help improve the look and feel of downtown through rehabilitation.”
The existing building, he said, “needs a little work, needs a little love.”
Current owner of the property Ashraf Wahba Told the council the original building, owned by the Scharber family, may have been built in the mid- 1800s. “It was a grocery store and meat locker,” Wahba said. “It had two facades: one on Church Street and one on Main Street.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said the City Council has been “talking for years about how to change downtown Rogers.
“This is part of the beginning of it,” Ihli said. “It’s a pretty good beginning for us. This is a pretty impressive rendering.”
Councilor Mark Eiden noted that the city’s intent “is to have some element of the original building.
“I agree with the $30,000 if it includes the parapet,” Eiden said. “Without some characteristic of the old building, it doesn’t meet the program.”
Wahba agreed. “It wouldn’t do the building justice if we didn’t do this model,” he said.
According to Councilor Kevin Jullie, “The spirit of the program is making the building look nice. I certainly like what I am seeing.”
New three-year contract for recycling
The council agreed to the city’s proceeding with drafting a new three-year recycling contract extension with Republic Services.
According to Stacy Scharber, Rogers Assistant City Administrator/Human ,Resources Director, Republic Services’ municipal services manager told city ,officials in December that the current contract prices for collection of $3.50 per household per month “is not sustainable given the community’s size and current commodity market and pricing.” She said current rates are between $4.50 and $5.50 per household per month.
Cities that have gone through the process of soliciting requests for proposal, such as Brooklyn Park, have discovered that the process currently takes a year, and results in few proposals at much more expensive rates.
The current price of $3.50 per month per household for recycling will be in effect in Rogers through the month of March. The new contract, to go into effect April 1, specifies a per-household monthly charge of $4.50 in year one, $4.70 in year two, and $4.91 in year three, an annual increase of 4.5%.
Lobbying services
The council approved a $15,000 contract with Goff Public for government relations consulting services during the 2023 Minnesota Legislature session.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the city is interesting in having the consulting services to help pursue extension of Rogers’ sales tax beyond the 20 years originally stipulated.
In a memo to the City Council, Stahmer said, “As originally drafted, the mcity’s proposed bill seeking LOST (Local Option Sales Tax) approval by the Minnesota Legislature would have allowed the sales tax to continue for 20 years, or the point when $1.5 million (the original 2018 project list cost estimated) in principal/interest/bond issuance costs is recovered, whichever
point is later.”
The memo said that scenario would have allowed the city to continue to collect local sales tax revenues for a full 20 years, to be used only on identified park and rec facility projects, even if the $16.5 million figure were reached sooner. He said the Legislature subsequently approved the 0.25% cent sales tax, but with the added restriction that it would expire the earlier of 20 years or the collection of the $16.5 million figure.
In 2019, a LOST of 0.25% cent was passed in Rogers, with the revenues earmarked to fund park, trail, and community recreation infrastructure.
However, Stahmer said last week that sales tax receipts in Rogers currently “are coming faster and higher than was anticipated.”
“At the current pace, the original $16.5 million target is expected to be reached in year 12 or 13 of the tax,” Stahmer said.
“We’ve been very successful in working with Goff, both on the original sales and tax and on the bonding bill for the pedestrian overpass,” Stahmer said. “Both were successful. We are going to shoot for getting the bill in and getting it filed in one or both houses by the end of January.
