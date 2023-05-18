The Rogers City Council on May 9 agreed on final plat approval for Skye Meadows 5th Addition.
Skye Meadows is a development of 345 mixed-use homes on Territorial Road (County Road 116) and Wood Lane, three-quarters of a mile west of the Territorial Road/Main Street/County Road 150 intersection.
The plan initially was approved in 2020 with final plats for Phases 1, 2, 3 and 4 approved in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The single-family detached homes are similar to those in Laurel Creek.
The Skye Meadows plan also includes twin homes and townhomes.
“This has been a long project,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “We’ve been working on it for a few years. They put a nice product out there.”
Elevate Hennepin program approved for Rogers
The council also approved an agreement with Hennepin County to provide business development services through Elevate Hennepin.
Elevate Hennepin replaces Open to Business, according to Brett Angell, Rogers Community Development Director. “Hennepin County now contracts with more than 20 organizations and professionals that offer a wider range of general and specialized technical assistance and ‘back-office’ support,” he said.
Angell said the 20-plus Elevate Business advisors “help business owners access capital, assist with accounting, marketing, legal and IT.” Businesses can access up to 25 hours with each advisor at no cost, he said.
In the past, Rogers partnered with Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers (MCCD) to offer free business and technical assistance through the Open to Business program. Funding for that program came from a shared agreement between the city and the county, according to Angell.
No Rogers businesses have used the program thus far. Angell said he anticipates quarterly and annual reports on the program to the council.
Hennepin County recently opted not to continue using Open to Business as its preferred business assistance program, Angell said.
Rogers is the 18th city to sign on to the Elevate Hennepin program, Angell said. The cost, as previously is $5,000 annually. Rogers city staff will begin promoting the program to interested businesses and change any marketing materials for Open to Business on the website to Elevate Hennepin, according to Angell.
“For me, the ultimate goal would be to understand how much it (Elevate Hennepin) is utilized,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “I’d like to keep an eye on it to see that it has the value we anticipated.”
Noting that Rogers supports local businesses, Ihli called the program a positive step.
