The Rogers City Council on May 9 agreed on final plat approval for Skye Meadows 5th Addition.

Skye Meadows is a development of 345 mixed-use homes on Territorial Road (County Road 116) and Wood Lane, three-quarters of a mile west of the Territorial Road/Main Street/County Road 150 intersection.

